Katie Price reveals son Harvey is ‘going into the real world’ and set to move into independent living

Katie Price has issued a major update on son Harvey’s future, revealing he is transitioning from college to “independent living”.

The TV star, 46, shares 22-year-old Harvey with ex Dwight York. Harvey is blind and autistic and has septo-optic dysplasia (a disorder of early brain development). He was also born with Prader-Willi syndrome.

Harvey previously lived in a residential college, but in February this year, he was forced to leave over his difficult behaviour.

And now, mum-of-five Katie has revealed that Harvey is going “into the real world” and is set to move into independent living.

The Pricey has spoken about Harvey’s future (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price reveals Harvey update

In a recent episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show, Katie offered an update on Harvey’s future.

“Harvey is doing the countdown for his new place. He’s got his leavers ceremony where they give out certificates and then it’s the ‘real world’ Mr Harvey Price,” she shared.

The former glamour model also revealed that Harvey is set to move into temporary accommodation in Southampton and then something nearer Katie from October.

She then said: “I’ve found him a place in Southampton which is temporary. It’s got five other adults in it.

“Then he moves to his place in October, which is Littlehampton, which will be nearer to me. He’s going from college to independent living.”

Harvey ‘kicked out’ over ‘difficult’ behaviour

In February this year, Katie opened up about the uncertainty surrounding Harvey’s living arrangements after he was “kicked out” of his residential care for being “too difficult”.

Katie said at the time: “Harvey is supposed to be moving in four-and-a-half weeks. They’ve changed management and said they won’t be able to cater for Harv, because he’s too difficult.”

She continued: “So now I’ve got to find another placement for him… so yeah. More drama to deal with.”

Shedding light on Harvey’s living situation, Katie explained: “We worked months and months for that and he was told four-and-a-half weeks before that he couldn’t go there, and Harvey has been doing the countdown.”

Read more: Katie Price hits out at Peter Andre’s ‘pathetic and sad’ management company after being ‘banned’ from Princess’ 18th

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.