Lisa Riley’s intense surgery to ‘fix’ appearance following 12-stone weight loss: ‘I looked worse than I did when I was obese’

Lisa Riley previously revealed that she had four surgeries to remove loose skin following her 12 stone weight loss.

The Emmerdale star, who has always been open about her struggles with her weight, recently spoke about considering weight-loss jabs during an appearance on Loose Women.

However, back in 2020, Lisa revealed that she’d gone from a size 28 to a size 12 thanks to good old-fashioned diet and exercise, and lost so much weight that she was forced under the knife to deal with almost a stone and a half of loose skin.

Lisa Riley was a size 28 before she lost weight (Credit: Splash News)

Lisa Riley on her weight loss

Speaking to the Mirror in 2020, Lisa – on Tipping Point this weekend (May 17) – revealed surgeons removed almost one and a half stone of excess skin after her weight loss.

She said: “People forget how gigantic I was. With the skin removal I lost 12 stone, one pound. The surgeon chopped off one stone, four pounds.”

Lisa went under the knife in 2017 for excess skin removal after shedding 11 stone as she spoke to the Mirror three years on from the procedure. She revealed that she actually ended up having four more surgery procedures done to fix the loose skin.

She underwent a fleur de lis tummy tuck, got rid of her bingo wings, had a boob lift, and removed excess skin from her thighs.

She added: “Of course every single day I get accused of having a gastric band. I read all the nasty comments and think, why am I even looking at this? I did it through good old-fashioned willpower, driven by me finally wanting to buy nice clothes and underwear.”

Lisa’s transformation took 18 months. It saw her ditch takeaways and unhealthy snacks, swapping them for regular gym sessions and nutritious meals.

Pictured after her weight-loss surgery, in 2017 (Credit: Splash News)

‘I looked worse than I did when I was obese’

She also spoke about her decision to lose weight, and her surgery, in her 2017 documentary, Lisa Riley’s Baggy Body Club.

“When I made the ­decision to lose weight, I never for one second imagined that I would end up looking like that. It never occurred to me that the loose skin would be so bad.

“I thought why on earth have I lost all this weight? I looked worse than I did when I was obese. And it was the pain as well. The skin was flapping about and dragging.”

‘In 11 hours, I could be dead’

However, she was anxious ahead of the surgery. “The night before, I was so petrified that everybody thought I wasn’t going to go through with it. I was thinking that in 11 hours I could be dead. I might not wake up.

“Could I have lived with the loose skin for the rest of my life? Yes. But I wouldn’t have been happy. I don’t feel like I have had cosmetic surgery, I have corrected what I had done to myself.”

Candid as ever, she added: “Nobody made me eat 50 Twix bars, or a whole packet of sausages at one sitting. I did that to myself. No one made me not go to the gym. Some weeks I was probably having seven takeaways a week. I did that to myself. I have to take responsibility for that.”

Lisa Riley spoke about losing weight and weight-loss jabs on Loose Women earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley admits: ‘My weight is going to go up and down all my life’

More recently, Lisa spoke about her weight during an appearance on Loose Women.

She told the panel: “My weight is going to go up and down all my life, it’s the way I will be.”

Lisa is on Tipping Point: Lucky Stars Sunday (May 17) at 5.45pm.

Read more: Lisa Riley rushed to hospital after very bad fall

So what do you think of Lisa’s story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.