‘What a difference!’ Lisa Riley shows off incredible before and after pictures amid her 12st weight loss

Lisa Riley has wowed fans after revealing dramatic before and after pictures from her long running weight loss journey.

The 49-year-old actress has dropped an incredible 12st over the years after transforming her lifestyle, with her dress size falling from a 28 to around a 12 to 14.

Her latest post shows just how striking that change has been.

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Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley has shown off her weight loss after becoming a gym ambassador (Credit: ITV)

Lisa did admit her weight crept back up before heading into I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! last November.

However, since being named a gym ambassador, she is now back on top form and has even treated herself to a well deserved “pat on the back”.

Lisa Riley’s before and after weight loss pictures

Sharing the snaps on Instagram, Lisa gave fans a clear look at her transformation.

In one image, she appears in full Mandy Dingle mode, with her hair pulled high into a ponytail and wearing her bold leopard print tabard layered over another patterned top.

The second photo shows a very different side of Lisa.

Out of character, she smiles at the camera with her hair styled half up and half down, wearing glasses and showing off a noticeably slimmer face.

Alongside the comparison, Lisa wrote: “Some days like today you are allowed to pat yourself on the back – I was looking back at old photos and now I can REALLY see what others are seeing.”

She also praised her local Leeds gym, which recently made her an ambassador.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

“I’m proud to be a AMBASSADOR!” she added.

“It’s good to be active…..especially now I’m approaching that 50th Birthday in July #fit #fitness #gym#keepmoving feeling very proud.”

Fans were quick to respond, flooding the comments with praise for her achievement.

“You’re looking incredible Lisa!” one wrote.

Another said: “Absolutely amazing, you are doing fantastic.”

A third added: “You look outstanding Lisa, just beautiful xx.”

And another commented: “Yep glad u can see it. What difference. You got this, keep doing what you’re doing x.”

How has Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley lost weight?

Lisa first decided to overhaul her health almost ten years ago.

Back in 2017, she began keeping a detailed food diary, noting everything she ate and drank each day.

She cut out snacks completely and stuck to a healthy breakfast, lunch and dinner, which helped her lose 12st within a year.

At the time, Lisa explained: “I decided to lose weight for me. I just did it for me and I was patient. It is down to consumption.”

During her time on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! last year, Lisa opened up further about her journey.

She told Jack Osbourne she had stopped drinking alcohol after previously consuming up to three bottles of wine a night.

Lisa has really upped her exercise since leaving the jungle in December(Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

“I genuinely could not cope when my mum died. I got to the point I couldn’t turn my brain off and the wine suffocated everything,” she said.

Lisa is now more than ten years sober.

While in the jungle, she admitted her weight had increased again, revealing in November 2025 that she was a size 16 to 18.

Since then, she has once again slimmed down.

In recent weeks, Lisa has shared updates about her routine, including swimming, Zumba classes and personal training sessions.

“I love the gym!” she said.

Her dedication has clearly paid off!

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