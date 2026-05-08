Tess Daly and Vernon Kay’s statement in full as they announce shock split: ‘This has not been an easy choice’

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have announced their marriage split, with a statement posted on both their social media pages.

The news came at 6pm tonight (May 8).

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have split, after being married for more than two decades (Credit: Splash News)

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay split – statement in full

In a simple written statement posted to their Instagram Stories, Tess and Vernon announced their decision to split. They have been married since 2003 and share two daughters Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16.

The statement read: “After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably.

“This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us. We remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority.

“There are no other parties involved in this decision.”

The couple share two daughters – aged 16 and 21 (Credit: Splash News)

‘We ask for privacy’

The statement then concluded: “We kindly ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this transition together.

“We will not be making any further public comments.”

Hint at split earlier this week?

Earlier this week, Tess and Vernon were both seen spending time with their eldest daughter, Phoebe. However, perhaps in a hint at what was to come, the pair appeared to have seen Phoebe separately.

Tess did have her wedding and engagement rings on in the pictures she shared to social media.

Read more: Tess and Vernon’s sadness ahead of huge family upheaval

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