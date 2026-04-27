Vernon Kay and Tess Daly’s sadness ahead of huge family upheaval: ‘Our relationship with them is changing’

Vernon Kay has opened up about how his and wife Tess Daly’s relationship with their two daughters is “changing”.

Telly favourite Vernon, 51, and Tess, 57, have been together for over two decades. The pair first met in the 2000s and have gone from strength to strength.

They are also parents to two daughters Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16. And recently, Vernon made a frank and emotional parenting confession.

ight=”2560″ /> Vernon is a dad to two daughters including Phoebe (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vernon Kay’s emotional family confession about daughters

Talking to The Times, Vernon made a candid parenting confession. He said: “Now that Phoebe is 21 and Amber is nearly 17, our relationship with them is changing.”

Vernon then spoke about the family’s huge family upheaval. He shared: “We talk about encouraging them to leave the nest and be independent but we don’t really want them to. You have to learn to enter their world and that world has pitfalls that just didn’t exist for us.”

Vernon then recalled: “When Phoebe started going out, we became acutely aware of drink spiking. I think that just didn’t happen in the Nineties.”

Vernon also spoke about what he and Tess have “tried instil into our girls”: the importance of working hard.

He noted that he and Tess have “been fortunate to spend a lot of time” with Phoebe and Amber. However, he said “the core lessons remain the same, you’ve got to go out and graft”.

Vernon went on to say that Phoebe and Amber are still “working out what they want to do” but has warned them that “Your mum and I aren’t going to give you everything”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PHOEBE KAY (@phoebeekay)

Vernon Kay’s daughter Phoebe’s move to America

Meanwhile earlier this year, Vernon and Tess’ daughter Phoebe quit the UK and moved to New York where she is studying until the summer.

Phoebe shared a video of her dancing in New York with the Empire State building in the background. She captioned her video: “NYC has my hearttt! Lucky to call it home for a while.”

Phoebe’s move comes after she celebrated her milestone 21st birthday in October last year.

Proud dad Vernon shared a tribute to his daughter social media. He penned: “HAPPYBIRTHDAY @phoebeekay 21Today!! The celebrations are gonna be epic!! You’re the best any parent could ask for.”

Tess also shared her own as she gushed: “21, what a milestone. Could not be more proud of our brilliant girl Phoebe on her big birthday. Here’s to celebrating how special you are @phoebeekay.”

Read more: Vernon Kay, 51, undergoes facial transformation: ‘Looking youthful’

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