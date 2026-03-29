‘They’re going their separate ways!’ Career ‘friction’ between ‘frustrated’ Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay ‘revealed’

Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay are said to be facing “friction” behind the scenes, as differences over their careers have reportedly left the couple feeling out of sync.

The presenter is said to have been eyeing a major new chapter following her exit from Strictly Come Dancing. But insiders claim things haven’t gone to plan.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have reportedly clashed over disagreements regarding their careers (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

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Tess Daly and Vernon Kay facing ‘friction’ after career disagreements

According to sources, Tess had been keen on the idea of teaming up with Vernon to front This Morning, potentially turning them into a TV power duo.

But Vernon is said to have been less enthusiastic.

“Tess is ambitious, and this could be huge, She thrives on daytime TV. It had the potential to turn her and Vernon into TV’s next golden couple,” a source told Closer.

However, they added: “Vernon didn’t want to go down that route. The situation has caused friction.”

The idea of working together had reportedly excited Tess, who saw it as a fresh start.

“Tess really liked the idea of combining their strengths. She thought it could be a new chapter. Now it looks like they’re going their separate ways,” the source claimed, noting it has “caused tension, which they’ve had to work through”.

Without Vernon’s involvement, the joint project reportedly “lost momentum”, leaving Tess feeling “frustrated” and “let down”.

The presenting couple have opposing dreams, it’s claimed (Credit: Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com)

‘The security blanket has been taken away’

Tess is also reportedly feeling the weight of moving on from Strictly, which had been a constant in her life for over 20 years.

Sources suggest the loss of that “security blanket” has left her uncertain about her next step, particularly amid fears of public criticism.

Seeing the mixed reaction to Claudia Winkleman’s recent chat show has only added to those nerves. Tess is said to be wary of facing similar scrutiny.

Meanwhile, despite the reported tensions, sources insist that Tess and Vernon remain supportive of each other.

“They respect each other’s decisions,” the insider said, even if their ambitions “didn’t quite line up”.

Although the joint presenting plan may be off the table, ITV are still believed to be interested in signing Tess for future projects.

Read more: Statement shared as Tess Daly’s ‘golden handcuffs’ deal with ITV ‘revealed’

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