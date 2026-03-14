‘Get her off Friday night TV!’ Claudia Winkleman’s new BBC chat show sparks wave of complaints

The Claudia Winkleman Show debuted on BBC One last night (March 13) – but the new chat show quickly sparked a wave of viewer complaints.

The programme, which has taken over the Friday-night slot previously occupied by Graham Norton, left some viewers unimpressed after its first outing.

From the dark set to the chaotic sofa of guests and audience participation, plenty of fans took to social media to share their gripes.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

The Claudia Winkleman Show debuted on BBC One last night (Credit: BBC)

Claudia Winkleman admits nerves as new chat show launches

At the start of the show, Claudia admitted she was feeling nervous as she addressed the studio audience.

“I’m so nervous I just need to touch people,” she joked before the opening titles rolled.

After the audience applauded, Claudia replied: “You’re so kind,” before welcoming her guests for the evening.

Her first celebrity line-up included Tom Allen, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Saunders and Vanessa Williams.

Over the next 45 minutes, the group chatted about a variety of topics – from the colour of the studio sofa to Jennifer Saunders joking about taking drugs with Dawn French.

However, many viewers quickly took to social media to share their disappointment with the new (or rather, old) format.

Some viewers were not impressed with the new Friday-night show (Credit: BBC)

‘Get her off Friday night TV’

Some viewers were particularly critical of the show. Some even called for it to be removed from the schedule.

“Can someone else have a chance? It’s the same luvvies, Claudia Winkleman… again,” one complained.

Another said they had hoped to enjoy the programme but felt it missed the mark.

“I really wanted to like it, but the cameras are all over the place. Just have a wide shot that shows the host and the guests,” they wrote.

“After all the hype, I only carried on watching until the end because Claudia is great, but this was really not good.”

A third viewer was even harsher in their verdict. “The Claudia Winkleman Show is truly an awful show with a dark, ugly set,” they wrote.

“I kept cringing every time she opened her mouth. Where’s Graham? Give a more talented person a chance. This is not her natural habitat. Please get her off Friday night TV.”

Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Saunders, Vanessa Williams and Tom Allen were Claudia’s first guests (Credit: BBC)

Fans urge viewers to ‘give it time’

However, not everyone was negative about the show. Some viewers defended Claudia and suggested the programme simply needed time to settle.

“Guests are doing a lot of heavy lifting but I guess Claudia isn’t Graham and will find her feet eventually. She is a natural at engaging,” one viewer said.

Another also urged critics to be patient. “People critiquing #TheClaudiaWinklemanShow like it’s meant to be University Challenge,” they wrote.

“It’s light, daft and Claudia’s doing exactly what she does best. Give it a minute – it’ll find its feet.”

‘Claudia is fabulous!’

Meanwhile, other viewers insisted they loved the new show.

“I actually loved #TheClaudiaWinklemanShow. I have not laughed so much in ages. This is why Claudia is my hero,” one fan wrote.

Another said the show worked well despite comparisons with Graham Norton.

“The Claudia Winkleman Show is great. Different enough from Graham to fill the gaps off-season, but also similar enough that it’s the exact same chat show formula which works perfectly fine,” they said.

“Obviously Claudia is fabulous.”

A third viewer added: “Claudia brings out the best in the guests. It’s overall just so perfectly Claudia – classic and hilarious.”

Next week’s episode will feature comedian Joanne McNally, actor Guz Khan and One Direction star Niall Horan.

Read more: Claudia Winkleman reveals unusual career move out of the spotlight

The Claudia Winkleman Show returns to BBC One Friday (March 20) at 10.40pm.

So did you enjoy the new Claudia Winkleman chat show? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.