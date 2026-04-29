David Haye makes sick ‘gang rape’ jibe in shocking unearthed clip as I’m A Celebrity fans demand to know why ITV signed him

I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans have been left asking how David Haye was ever allowed on the show after a shocking resurfaced clip sparked outrage online.

The footage shows David being grilled by Sky News host Kay Burley back in 2010 after he made a deeply offensive public remark.

At the time, the professional boxer compared an upcoming fight to a “gang rape” – a comment that immediately drew widespread backlash.

I’m A Celebrity fans have been left sickened by an unearthed clip of David Haye (Credit: ITV)

In the clip, Kay presses David on whether he regrets what he said.

However, he refuses to apologise.

He admits people “were upset” but insists: “I’m not embarrassed by it. I want people to tune in [to the fight].”

Despite the controversy, David went on to join I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! just two years later – and returned again for the all-stars South Africa series this year.

Now, fans are demanding answers over ITV’s decision to cast him at all.

I’m A Celebrity fans horrified by unearthed David Haye clip

The clip has been widely shared across social media in recent days, reigniting criticism.

One account to repost it was a Gemma Collins parody page on Instagram, which the reality star herself supports.

In the footage, David, wearing his world champion belt, says: “I said some things that upset a few people. I said this fight’s going to be as one-sided as a gang rape.

“That upset a lot of people but it’s going to be so one-sided… he’s not going to land any of his shots.”

Kay interrupts to ask directly if he is sorry. He dodges the question, instead replying: “Listen, wait until you see the fight.”

When pushed again, David adds bluntly: “Nah, I’m not embarrassed about it… I want people to tune in.”

David originally made the comment while promoting his 2010 fight against Audley Harrison at a press conference.

David was accused of being a ‘bully’ in I’m A Celebrity South Africa (Credit: ITV)

Backlash over David Haye’s comments resurfaces

The remark caused immediate outrage at the time, with organisations including Rape Crisis condemning them.

Chief executive Yvonne Traynor said the comments were “appalling”, stressing that gang rape is a violent crime that leaves survivors traumatised.

However, David refused to apologise publicly.

Writing on X (then Twitter), he said: “If I apologised for every stupid/ignorant thing I said, I wouldn’t have time for anything else during the day!”

Fast forward to now, and viewers are once again questioning ITV’s judgement, especially following David’s recent behaviour on I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

David was accused of making misogynistic comments and being a “bully”, which he denies.

Fans question ITV casting decision

Reacting to the resurfaced clip, viewers didn’t hold back on Instagram.

One wrote: “@itv sort this out.”

Another added: “How does ITV allow him on their programmes? Sick!”

A third commented: “How was he allowed to get away with this and still be booked for TV?”

Another even tagged hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, simply asking: “Wtf?”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.]

Read more: Katie Price set to leave ex-husband Peter Andre seriously worried with shock documentary news

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page