Katie Piper rushed to hospital by husband Richard after experiencing ‘severe pain’ in her eye

Loose Women star Katie Piper has revealed she’s been rushed to hospital after experiencing severe pain in her eye.

Katie, 42, has battled with her eye health for years, following a horrific acid attack plotted by her ex-boyfriend.

Last year, she had a prosthetic eye fitted to help alleviate her pain. Now, she’s shared that husband Richard rushed her to hospital this week after she experienced “severe pain” in her eye. When she ignored a similar pain before, Katie said it led to her retina detaching.

Katie Piper has revealed she spent the day at an eye hospital (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Piper rushed to hospital by husband Richard

The Loose Women favourite shared a video of herself being driven to hospital by husband Rich. She explained that she had been due to take part in a course that she’d signed up for, but instead was spending the day in hospital.

Updating her fans, Katie said: “My day has not turned out how I expected. I’m supposed to be on a course today actually. I’ve been training for something for like over a year now. But I had to cancel that course because I’m having severe pain in my eye and I’ve got to go into my eye hospital.”

She continued: “Normally I just live with pain because I’ve got a weird pain threshold and I ignore it. But last time I did that my retinas actually detached. So learning from my mistakes, unfortunately I’ve had to give up my place on the course for today.”

Katie also shared that she couldn’t give more details about her course, as it involved “vulnerable” people.

Katie was back on the school run today after spending time at the hospital (Credit: Instagram)

Back on the school run

Today (April 29), she was back on the school run with her kids.

Katie is mum to daughters Belle, 12, and Penelope, eight, who she shares with husband Richard.

The star shared a new video, but she didn’t share any updates from her trip to hospital.

Read more: Katie Piper’s health setback that meant she was unable to have third child

Katie Piper’s health issues Katie Piper’s journey since the horrific acid attack in 2008 has been one of resilience, but it has also involved ongoing and complex health challenges that continue to shape her life. After the attack, which left her with severe burns to her face and partial blindness in one eye, Katie underwent hundreds of surgeries. These included pioneering reconstructive procedures, such as a facial transplant using donated skin, as well as repeated operations to improve both function and appearance. Her recovery has never been a simple, linear process. Instead, it has required constant medical care and adaptation. Katie Piper’s eye health One of the most significant long-term issues Katie faces is damage to her eyes. The acid caused lasting injury, leaving her with limited vision and requiring regular treatments to maintain eye health. She has spoken openly about the discomfort and the need for ongoing specialist care, highlighting how even years later, the effects remain very real. Scar tissue and more surgery Katie Piper’s skin also requires continuous management. Scar tissue can tighten over time, meaning further surgeries and treatments are often necessary to maintain mobility and comfort. These procedures are not purely cosmetic. They are essential for everyday functioning, from blinking properly to moving her face. Psychological impact on Katie Piper Beyond the physical health issues, Katie Piper has addressed the psychological impact of her injuries. She has been candid about the emotional toll of trauma, recovery and living in the public eye. Through therapy and her own determination, she has worked to rebuild confidence and mental wellbeing. Despite these challenges, Katie has transformed her experience into a platform for advocacy. She continues to raise awareness about burn survivors and the long-term realities of recovery, reminding followers that her healing is a lifelong journey.

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