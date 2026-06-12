Chloe Lewis and boxer Derek Chisora were among the mourners attending Jake Hall’s funeral on Friday following the former TOWIE star’s death in Spain last month.

Friends, family and familiar faces from the reality TV world gathered at Grade I-listed St Mary the Virgin church in Wanstead, east London, for the service.

Members of the Beckham family also attended.

TOWIE star Jake Hall’s funeral took place on Friday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity guests at Jake Hall’s funeral

After leaving The Only Way Is Essex, Jake, who has a young daughter, moved into fashion and worked dressing David Beckham.

David Beckham’s mum Sandra and sister Joanne were seen arriving at the church. Fellow TOWIE stars James Argent and Liam ‘Gatsby’ Blackwell also attended.

Who was Jake Hall? From Towie to fashion work with the Beckhams Jake Hall rose to wider public attention on The Only Way Is Essex in 2015, where his relationship with Chloe Lewis became part of the show’s storyline. After stepping back from reality TV, he moved into fashion and styling work. He was known to have worked dressing David Beckham, which helps explain the Beckham family’s connection to him. In later years, Jake also shared creative work on social media, including art and fashion-related posts. He died in Spain in May 2026, aged 35.

Chloe Lewis, who was in a relationship with Jake for 10 years after they got together when she was 16, had previously shared a series of photos from their time together on Instagram.

Chloe Lewis, who had a 10-year relationship with Jake, attended the funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Her tribute prompted emotional responses from celebrity friends including Michelle Keegan and Ferne McCann.

Chloe has previously said that neither of them wanted life in the spotlight and that the pressures of fame put strain on their relationship during their early years on TOWIE.

Other mourners included Georgia Kousoulou, Tommy Mallet, Lydia Bright and DJ Fat Tony.

Floral tributes at the service included arrangements reading “brother” and “dad”.

Sandra Beckham, mother of David Beckham, attended Jake’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How Jake Hall died

Investigators believe Jake, 35, crashed into a glass door at a property in Santa Margalida after finding him in a pool of blood on May 6.

He died at the holiday villa in Santa Margalida, in the north of Majorca, after suffering head injuries following a night out.

Officers were called to the rented property at about 7.30am.

Police reportedly questioned four men and two women who had been staying at the house. Authorities have not released the nationalities of the other people at the property.

A Civil Guard spokesman said last month: “There is nothing pointing to it being the result of a crime at this stage.”

TOWIE star James Argent attended the funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

His final post and tributes

Hours before his death, Jake shared a final Instagram post in which he said he was trying to “remember the good things”.

Jake Hall and Chloe Lewis: their Towie relationship timeline Jake Hall and Chloe Lewis were together for around 10 years after first getting together when she was 16. Early years: Their relationship later became known to viewers during Jake’s time on The Only Way Is Essex.

Their relationship later became known to viewers during Jake’s time on The Only Way Is Essex. Life in the spotlight: Chloe has previously said the pressures of fame put strain on their relationship during their early years on the show.

Chloe has previously said the pressures of fame put strain on their relationship during their early years on the show. After their split: Chloe later described Jake as her “first love” in a tribute following his death. Her appearance at his funeral underlined the lasting significance of their relationship, even years after they had gone their separate ways.

Set to the Rolling Stones track Beast of Burden, the post showed him painting, taking in Spanish scenery and working on fashion.

He wrote: “Life is bollocks sometimes but I’m gonna try remember the good things – looking through things – I’m just making art – in many forms.”

Jake tragically died last month in Spain (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Tributes to Jake Hall following tragic death

Jake leaves behind his former partner Misse Beqiri, the mother of his child, after the pair had an on-off relationship since 2016.

They shared a daughter, River, who was born in November 2017.

Misse paid tribute after his death, writing: “There was no way you were ever supposed to go. My heart is shattered, and so is our daughter’s. You lit up every room you walked into – your smile, your charm, your energy filled the air.”

She also remembered his love of music, his creativity and the affection so many people had for him.

Chloe Lewis also paid tribute to Jake at the time of his death, describing him as her “first love”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Lewis (@chloelewis91)

DJ Fat Tony was among the first stars to share a message, writing: “Devastating news we Love you such an awful loss to the world you beautiful man x.”

Blue singer Antony Costa added: “So sad, what a lovely bloke you were mate R.I.P.”

Read more: Neighbour who found Jake Hall’s body reveals horrific full details of his death as ex Misse Beqiri pays heartbreaking tribute

Love Island star Jack Fincham also offered condolences to Jake’s family and said he should rest in peace.

Jake’s rise to fame

Jake first found fame on The Only Way Is Essex in 2015, where viewers followed his relationship with Chloe Lewis before he later left the show in 2024.

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