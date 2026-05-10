Neighbour who found Jake Hall’s body reveals horrific full details of his death as ex Misse Beqiri pays heartbreaking tribute

The neighbour who found Jake Hall’s body has opened up about the star’s heartbreaking death. TOWIE star Hall died aged 35 last week after an accident in Spain.

His ex-partner, Misse Beqiri, with whom he shared a seven-year-old daughter, has also paid tribute following his tragic passing.

Jake died this week (Credit: Cover Images)

Neighbour shares details of Jake Hall’s death

Last week, TOWIE star Jake, who shot to fame in 2015, died following an accident in Majorca, Spain.

It was reported that the star died after crashing into a glass door at a rented villa in Santa Margalida. He was said to have sustained multiple injuries from the door’s glass, with one cut to his chest being the worst.

An insider told the MailOnline, “The thorax injury was the one emergency responders at the scene felt was the most traumatic one and most likely to have been fatal.”

Now, the neighbour who found Jake’s body has shared some more details about the star’s death.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Rafel, who lives opposite the villa Jake died in, claims he heard a crash and glass crashing to the ground at 7.15am on Wednesday (May 6).

He then allegedly heard a group of young women calling for help in the street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake. (@jakehall)

Neighbour who found Jake Hall shares details

Arriving at the scene, Rafel allegedly found Jake topless on the floor with cuts all over his body and a large shard of glass in his neck. Rafel rushed to give Jake CPR, but the star was sadly already dead. By 7.30 am, an ambulance and the Guardia Civil had arrived.

Speaking to the publication, Rafel alleged: “We heard a loud bang and shattering of glass. I heard no screams. I had been heading out to go to work, so I went across the road and ran through the door.

Continuing, he claimed: “I could then see a body lying on the patio surrounded by a pool of blood. His friends were in the street shouting ‘help, help’ and that their friend had an accident.

Rafel then alleged: “He was badly cut all over his body, especially on his arms. He was topless, but someone had placed a t-shirt over his body. He also had glass shards lodged in his neck and chest. There was a big red mark on his head. It looked like he ran through the glass patio door, thinking it was open, but in reality, it was closed. I tried to see if there was anything I could do to help save him, but there was sadly no sign of life. He was not breathing, and I could feel no pulse.”

The neighbour also hit back at any drink or drug claims, saying he “didn’t notice” any alcohol or drugs in the villa. He also said that Jake’s friends “did not look as though they were high on drugs”.

Jake’s ex, Misse, paid tribute (Credit: Splash News)

Misse pays tribute

Following Jake’s death, his ex-partner, with whom he shared a daughter, paid tribute.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “I never thought I would ever have to write this, and the pain of even putting these words down feels unbearable. There was no way you were ever supposed to go. My heart is shattered, and so is our daughter’s.

“You lit up every room you walked into – your smile, your charm, your energy that filled the air. The way you loved music, how deeply you felt every sound, your creativity, your mind, your spirit. You were so deeply loved by so many people, and seeing the love everyone has for you is both heartbreaking and beautiful all at once,” she then continued.

“Your constant mission to stop me from taking naps still makes me smile. I loved you from the very first moment I saw you, and there was never a chance you were going to let me go. Together we created the most beautiful girl, the one you loved more than anything in this world, beyond words,” she then said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISSÉ BEQIRI (@missebeqiri)

‘I never thought I would ever have to write this’

“Your love for her was so strong it almost scared me, because I knew you would go to the ends of the earth for her. She adored you – her favourite person, her daddy. You will be missed. I promise to keep River safe, loved, and wrapped in the kind of love you gave so effortlessly. You are at peace now,” she then continued.

“As my brother used to say, ‘you gypos’, I know you’re laughing together now. You left behind your mini version, our River, and for that, we are forever grateful. You will always live on through her, and you will forever be with us.”

Read more: Denise Van Outen shares sadness over ‘heartbreaking’ sudden death of TOWIE star Jake Hall, 35

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