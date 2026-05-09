‘My poor wife!’ Mick Hucknall ‘like a kid in a sweet shop’ amid ‘three lovers a day’ claim

Simply Red frontman Mick Hucknall is a changed man from the heights of his fame – with a gorgeous wife and grown-up daughter, his playboy days are far behind him.

However, 65-year-old Mick – whose catalogue of music is celebrated on BBC 2 tonight (May 9) – recognises that might not be the case for his wife…

Simply Red frontman Mick Hucknall was a huge ladies’ man back in the day (Credit: Splash News)

‘I would sleep with three women a day’

Simply Red frontman Mick Hucknall once boasted that he’d had “three lovers a day” during the band’s 1990s heyday. As well as that, he once said that he’s slept with around 3,000 women.

In 2010, he said: “Between 1985 and 1987, I would sleep with about three women a day.”

He also told The Sun in 2023: “I was just touring the world and being ­single, being a playboy, being a bachelor. I didn’t really know what I was doing, I was just having a good time.

“I think in your life it’s a good thing to have dimension, to have done lots of ­different things, to have lots of different experiences.”

However, that all changed when he met wife Gabriella Wesberry, 10 years his junior. They met in the 90s, and tied the knot in 2010. They have a grown-up daughter, Romy, together.

Mick is devoted to wife Gabriella (Credit: Splash News)

Mick Hucknall ‘completely devoted’ to wife and daughter

Speaking to The Sunday Times Magazine last year, ladies’ man Mick admitted that he doesn’t understand how Gabriella has stood by his side during the years of headlines about his sexual exploits.

“I was a kid in a sweet shop who couldn’t believe his luck,” he said, adding: “My poor wife. How she’s stuck with me, I don’t know.”

He added: “I’m not religious but I take marriage seriously. I’ve done it once and don’t intend to do it again. My wife knows that and my daughter does too. I’m completely devoted to the family and, again, that may be something to do with the amazing dedication that my father showed me.”

Mick was brought up by his dad, after his mum left when he was three years old.

Simply Red at the BBC starts on BBC 2 Saturday (May 9) at 8.45pm.

Read more: Mick Hucknall’s scathing tweets hitting out at Martine McCutcheon’s claims she puked in hs dreadlocks

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