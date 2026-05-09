Kate Garraway pictured cuddling ‘new partner’ amid blossoming romance

Kate Garraway has been pictured cosying up to her ‘new partner’, Liam, after enjoying a string of dates together.

The GMB star, 58, is reportedly dating broadcaster Liam Halligan, who was a friend of her late husband, Derek Draper.

Derek sadly died back in January 2024 after suffering serious health complications after contracting Covid-19 in 2020.

Kate has a new man (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate Garraway’s new man

Last month, it was reported that Kate had reconnected with Liam Halligan, and had enjoyed some dates with him.

“Kate has formed a close friendship with Liam and they really enjoy one another’s company. They met through friends. Liam makes her laugh, he is very funny and they’ve been hanging out with their close circle of mates,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“Kate doesn’t know if it will go anywhere. Maybe it will, maybe it won’t, but it’s complicated. It has been really tough for Kate since Derek died, and she is a mother to two children and they are all still grieving. But they have known one another for 20 years. Liam knew Derek. They have so many friends in common. It’s lovely to see Kate smiling again,” they then added.

Liam has also addressed their bond. “It’s early days, we’ll see what happens. I’ve known her for a long time, I knew Derek, I was a political commentator, of course I knew him. In recent years for different reasons, we have both become single, against our wishes. So, in recent weeks and months, Kate and I have become good friends,” he said on TalkTV.

Kate pictured cuddling new man

Taking to Twitter yesterday (Friday, May 8), Liam shared a new snap of himself and Kate for his 72.5k followers to see.

Liam is taking part in a tandem bike ride that will see him and others ride all the way from London to Paris in 24 hours.

The charity bike ride is to help raise money for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Liam shared a string of photos of the event, including pictures from the start line, where he was joined by Kate.

Standing between Liam and a friend, Kate could be seen smiling for the camera, wearing flared jeans, a stripey top, and a grey blazer.

Read more: How Kate Garraway’s kids Darcey and Billy really feel about their mum’s new relationship with Derek’s friend Liam Halligan

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