How Kate Garraway’s kids Darcey and Billy really feel about their mum’s new relationship with Derek’s friend Liam Halligan

After reports Kate Garraway is growing close to journalist Liam Halligan, insiders have shared how her children are feeling about their mum’s new relationship.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kate had reconnected with Liam and the pair were forming “a close friendship”. Liam then spoke out to confirm the reports were true. He added that it was “early days” with Kate and the pair are seeing where things go.

Now, insiders have shared how Kate’s kids – 20-year-old Darcey and Billy, 16 – have taken the news. Reports of Kate’s new relationship surfaced more than two years after Kate lost husband Derek Draper. He died at the start of 2024 after a long battle with Covid-19.

Kate Garraway has been growing close to a new man following the death of husband Derek Draper (Credit: Splash News)

How Billy and Darcey feel about Kate Garraway and Liam Halligan’s relationship

According to the Daily Mail, Kate’s budding romance has been kept “rather quiet” by the Good Morning Britain presenter.

It’s also thought that neither Kate’s children nor Liam’s three with former partner, journalist Lucy Ward, were aware of quite how close their parents have become.

“All Kate ever says is that she is too busy for romance. She is also very, very chaotic, in the most adorable way. She is the first to admit that. But holding down a boyfriend with everything else that’s going on is actually quite hard to believe – even for those who love Kate the most,” said the source.

They did add how her nearest and dearest feel about her blossoming relationship, though. “They are thrilled. It is very, very lovely to see,” they claimed.

ED! has contacted Kate’s reps for comment.

Reports suggest Billy and Darcey weren’t aware of how close Kate and Liam have grown (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Liam Halligan?

After Liam spoke about Kate on TV yesterday, internet sleuths have been digging into his past.

He is separated from his partner, journalist Lucy Ward. As well as two daughters, they have a son. In the 1990s, Liam and Lucy were regarded as a budding Fleet Street power couple while he worked at the Telegraph and she worked at the Guardian.

Liam spoke about Kate on Talk TV earlier this week (Credit: YouTube)

Friends of Kate are said to be delighted that she may be embarking on a new chapter.

One commented: “It’s all very complicated for Kate, who lost Derek not that long ago. She never thought she would be able to move on. But now she can see something. She is being calm but she does hope that she might be skipping down the road holding his hand at some point in the near future. It has all been kept rather quiet. Liam has been on the periphery of Kate’s friendship group. But both are unattached and they have formed something really quite special.”

Read more: ‘Need their eyes testing!’ Kate Garraway’s new appearance ridiculed on GMB today

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