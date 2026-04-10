‘Need their eyes testing!’ Kate Garraway’s new appearance ridiculed on GMB today

Kate Garraway has unveiled her brand new look on GMB – but it seems viewers are not too keen.

The TV presenter was back on screens on Friday (April 10) hosting the ITV show. Alongside Ranvir Singh, the pair were on hand to share the latest breaking news from around the world.

However, it’s fair to say it was Kate’s new look that got plenty of people talking at home.

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Kate hosted the show with Ranvir (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway reveals new look on GMB

On Good Morning Britain on Friday (April 10) Kate was back at the helm. Looking noticeably different though, Kate could be seen rocking a pair of thick dark glasses. And it turns out there was a reason behind it.

As usual, Ranvir started the show by saying good morning to viewers, and Kate joked shortly afterwards: ‘Who said that?!’ which was then followed by some giggles.

On the show, Kate, who usually wears eye contacts, said: “I can’t see a thing this morning Ranvir!” Her co-host replied: “You’re in pain, though, aren’t you, a little bit?”

Kate explained: “I’ve got an eye infection, and you know, I wear contacts as you know, and I can’t wear my contacts, so I had to buy a pair of glasses, because my other glasses were broken, and I can’t really see a thing.”

Ranvir then said to Kate: “I’m so sorry about this. This morning, we’re here to support you, though. We’re here to support you. And a bit of giggling, because I do like your Harry Potter look though. I do quite like the Harry Potter glasses.”

She went on: “We’ll crack on, we’ll get through it, won’t we? We’re here for four hours…”

Viewers had a lot to say about her glasses (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Kate

However, it’s fair to say Kate’s new look didn’t go down well with some viewers at home.

“What the actual are those prop glasses ffs,” fumed one person on X. Another chimed in: “The state of that with her fake glasses on GMB.”

A third also penned: “Oh dear, Gobby Garraway now with ridiculous attention-seeking classes…”

Someone else mused: “Whoever advised Garraway those glasses suited her needs their eyes testing.”

Referring to GMB host Susanna Reid, a fifth said: “Reid left her glasses behind so Kate decided to wear them.” A sixth also penned: “Where’s Wally? Oh there she is.”

Nonetheless, one person defended Kate and gushed: “Kinda cute.”

Kate clapped back

Kate is sadly no stranger to being trolled online. Last month though, she defiantly clapped back after being accused of “sickening” behaviour during a discussion about global conflict on Good Morning Britain.

On the show, Kate and Ranvir discussed the ongoing situation in Iran and the potential impact on Brits planning Easter getaways. During the segment, Kate and Ranvir explained how the conflict could lead to flight cancellations, delays and rising travel costs.

But one viewer took to X to criticise the presenters. “Sickening to see @kategarraway and @Ranvir01 laughing at the ‘funny side’ of the USA’s and Israel’s war with Iran and its consequences,” they wrote.

Kate appeared baffled by the accusation, and didn’t hold back in her reply. She fired back: “What on earth are you talking about?”

Her response quickly gained traction, with many viewers jumping to her defence. Supporters insisted the criticism was unfounded, with one writing: “I never saw them laughing.”

Others urged her to ignore the comment altogether. “Don’t get provoked, just continue doing a good job. Trying to get a rise… ignore the fool,” another agreed.

Read more: ‘This is a nightmare’ Furious Good Morning Britain viewers slam Johnny Ball for ‘out of date two fat ladies’ slur



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