‘This is a nightmare’ Furious Good Morning Britain viewers slam Johnny Ball for ‘out of date two fat ladies’ slur

Good Morning Britain viewers have hit out after Johnny Ball made a comment about “two fat ladies” live on air.

Johnny, 79, was on the ITV show to chat about his second autobiography when the conversation suddenly moved elsewhere.

The former TV presenter told hosts Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh that he was about to have a “double sex change”.

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They immediately looked confused.

Good Morning Britain viewers have branded Johnny Ball ‘out of date’ (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain fans slam Johnny Ball comments

Johnny said: “I’ve got a double sex change coming up. Because in May, in bingo terms, I will be two fat ladies. 88.”

Bingo callers use the old-school term ‘two fat ladies’ for the number 88, but Gen-Z have called for it to be ditched.

Johnny then went on to talk about “anal examinations”, as viewers at home tucked into their breakfast.

GMB host Ed Balls had thanked Johnny via a video link for encouraging him to have a finger prick test for prostate cancer.

Johnny told Kate and Ranvir: “That’s good because had it been more serious, they first would have started with an anal examination. But we won’t go into that.”

Raising their eyebrows, Kate and Ranvir quickly ushered him along.

It didn’t go unnoticed with Good Morning Britain viewers, however.

Writing on X, one fan fumed: “Johnny Ball is making me cringe with his out of date sex change 2 fat ladies comments, you just know he will be more inappropriate any time soon. Ranvir and Kate’s faces…”

Another added: “Johnny Ball mentioning anal and a double sex change on #GMB wasn’t on my bingo list this morning.”

A third wrote: “Make this interview end please.”

And someone else simply said: “This is a nightmare.”

Ranvir Singh and Kate Garraway grilled Johnny about his daughter Zoe and Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Is Zoe Ball presenting Strictly Come Dancing?

Meanwhile, Ranvir and Kate grilled Johnny about whether his daughter – TV presenter Zoe Ball – will be Strictly Come Dancing’s new host.

Ranvir said: “Can I ask you, how many times a day are you being asked if Zoe is going to present Strictly?

“Because everybody thinks Zoe is made for the job and it ought to be hers.”

Johnny replied: “I can tell you the truth right now. I’ve no idea. And neither does she. I don’t think anything has been decided.”

The wait to find out who the new hosts are continues!

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