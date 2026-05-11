Britain’s Got Talent judge KSI responds following backlash over ‘misogynistic’ videos

Britain’s Got Talent judge KSI has responded to backlash over recently resurfaced videos which prompted a huge outcry from fans of the ITV show.

KSI – which stands for Knowledge, Strength, Integrity – recently made headlines away from BGT for a series of videos that were reshared to social media.

One saw him joke about punching a woman if she got pregnant with his baby. Another showed him making rape jokes. Now, in a new interview, the ITV judge has addressed the backlash, insisting he’s learnt from his mistakes.

KSI has faced backlash recently after historic videos resurfaced (Credit: Splash News)

Britain’s Got Talent judge KSI ‘made mistakes’

Speaking to The Sunday Times, he said: “A lot of my old, old content was very, very cringe. I didn’t know what the internet was going to be, I was young and I was living in my own little bubble.”

However, he candidly went on to admit: “Throughout my life I’ve made mistakes, but as long as you learn from them you can become better. The older I’ve got, the more I’ve understood how influential I am. My audience see me as a role model, so I have to set a good example.”

KSI sparked concern and complaints on Saturday night (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent backlash

This weekend, KSI sparked both concern and complaints from Britain’s Got Talent viewers.

During the live show on Saturday night (May 9), he made a series of blunders and choked on his drink. He also played what some considered to be a cruel prank on contestant Ted, taunting him over whether or not he’d give him the Golden Buzzer.

Viewers called it “cruel”.

Nonetheless, KSI is loving life on BGT. But that’s not to say he wasn’t intimidated by joining the show.

He told The Sunday Times: “Big production values, you know. Like, this is TV, this is a big, big deal. But then as I got more and more comfortable I was able to just be myself. To be honest, it’s quite easy. And everyone at BGT, they all love me,” he added.

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