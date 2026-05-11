“This annoyed me”: Legends viewers left “rattled” by soundtrack’s “major goof” with beloved ’90s song

Legends, Netflix’s new ‘90s drug thriller, boasts one of the best TV soundtracks of the year so far – even if viewers have spotted one “baffling” musical mistake.

The series – currently sitting at number one on Netflix’s charts – is based on an extraordinary real-life undercover operation that saw ordinary Customs officers infiltrate Britain’s most dangerous drug gangs.

Guy Stanton, played by Tom Burke, goes deep undercover with Turkish traffickers while other agents target Liverpool’s heroin trade.

As tense as the story gets, the soundtrack is packed with absolute classics – although keen-eared viewers quickly realised one of them shouldn’t technically be there.

The Legends soundtrack is stacked with ‘90s classics (Credit: Netflix)

Legends viewers spot “major goof” in opening scene

Episode 1 opens with a house party scene soundtracked by N-Trance’s iconic dance anthem ‘Set You Free’.

There’s just one problem. Legends is set in 1990, but ‘Set You Free’ wasn’t released until October 1993 before becoming a huge hit following later re-releases in 1994 and 1995.

For most viewers, it’s hardly a deal-breaker. For others, though, it completely shattered the illusion.

“My husband and I are rattled with this error,” one viewer wrote on X.

“A major goof in the first minute… d’oh!” another posted.

“It’s very good despite a shocker of an opening – it’s supposed to be 1990 at end of Thatcher era yet N-Trance’s Set You Free is playing,” a third complained.

“How hard is it to check that if you are making the show?” another asked.

Others called it a “baffling” mistake, while one viewer argued it “really pulls you out of the drama”.

Even with the timeline slip-up, the soundtrack has been a huge hit (Credit: Netflix)

Every song in the Legends soundtrack

Episode 1: ‘Could You Offer More?’

‘Set You Free’ – N-Trance

‘Unbelievable’ – EMF

‘Cherry-coloured Funk’ – Cocteau Twins

‘The Gonzo’ – Lost

‘Made of Stone’ – The Stone Roses

‘April Skies’ – The Jesus & Mary Chain

Episode 2: ‘Alliance’

‘Hallelujah’ (Club Mix) – Happy Mondays

‘Killer’ – Adamski ft. Seal

‘Baby I Don’t Care’ – Transvision Vamp

‘Personal Jesus’ – Depeche Mode

Episode 3: ‘This Is Liverpool’

‘Where Love Lives’ – Alison Limerick

‘Everybody’s Free (To Feel Good)’ – Rozalla

Episode 4: ‘The War on Drugs’

‘Irresistible Force’ – Inspiral Carpets

‘I Wanna Be Adored’ – The Stone Roses

Episode 5: ‘Old Kings’

‘A Forest’ – The Cure

‘Infinity’ – Guru Josh

Episode 6: ‘Legends Never Die’

‘Hit the North, Part 1’ – The Fall

‘Loose Fit’ (Remastered Version) – Happy Mondays

‘Motorcycle Emptiness’ – Manic Street Preachers

Legends creators wanted the “true feel” of the ‘90s

Despite the Set You Free timeline issue, the team behind Legends worked hard to authentically recreate Britain in the early ‘90s.

Director Brady Hood explained that the goal was always to make the world feel lived-in rather than exaggerated.

“The overall aim for the look and feel of the show was to be true. We did extensive research and did what we could to capture 1990s-era Britain in contemporary London and Liverpool,” he told Netflix.

“I feel sometimes people get hung up on shooting ‘period’ shows, and needing to make a mark of that fact.

“I don’t think human beings walking around in the moment really see the period; we’re just living it. It was important to me that the period aspect was all correct, but that we’re not necessarily making a deal of it.”

Read more: Unpacking the ending of Netflix’s Legends and if fans can expect to see season 2

Legends is available to stream on Netflix now.

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