How accurate is Legends? Creator reveals one important change and the real-life people behind Netflix’s drug thriller

Legends almost sounds too wild to be true: ordinary Customs officers turned undercover operatives, infiltrating dangerous drug gangs across Britain. But, remarkably, it’s based on a true story.

The new Netflix series, created by Neil Forsyth (The Gold, Guilt), is set in 1990, during a surge in heroin imports and drug-related deaths across the UK.

Instead of turning to intelligence agencies or elite police units, the government backed a risky new idea: train everyday civil servants to become deep-cover agents.

And yes, it actually happened.

Tom Burke plays a real-life man, Guy Stanton (Credit: Netflix)

Is Legends based on a true story?

Yes, Legends is based on a true story.

More specifically, it’s inspired by the real Customs officers involved in Beta Projects, a covert unit that infiltrated some of Britain’s most dangerous drug gangs.

Although the series uses composite characters and fictionalised details, one key figure is real: Guy Stanton, played by Tom Burke.

In real life, Stanton was part of the undercover operation and later wrote a book about it called The Betrayer: How An Undercover Unit Infiltrated The Global Drug Trade.

The synopsis reads: “Guy Stanton was a London gangster with a big reputation. For years he operated at the top of the drugs trade, moving huge shipments around the world, and knew the major players in global organised crime, from Asian warlords and Turkish heroin barons to Colombian cocaine cartels.

“Yet all along he lived a perilous double life. For ‘Stanton’ was the legend – the fake identity – of a covert investigator leading a bold new concept in deep infiltration. Beta Projects was Britain’s most secret undercover unit.”

Legends is out now (Credit: Netflix)

How accurate is Legends?

According to creator Neil Forsyth, Legends is “spiritually true”, even if some details were condensed or changed.

Very little about Beta Projects was publicly known before the series. As the finale’s end credits point out, the public had been “largely unaware of their work… until now”.

Forsyth said he spoke extensively to people involved in the real operation while developing the series.

“I started by speaking with some of the real people involved. I conducted lots of interviews. Some with people who were happy to talk to me publicly, others who needed to be a bit more clandestine,” he told Netflix.

With help from researcher Adam Fenn, Forsyth also dug through court transcripts and newspaper archives to piece together the operation.

“As a writer, the true excitement lies in the story’s complexity; the number of surprising worlds and people it involves,” he explained.

“I did need to condense and simplify it, because otherwise it would be extremely complicated and we’d have far too many characters. It’s about working out how to take the true story and make it manageable in terms of six episodes of television, because real life is very messy.

“So we did the research, gathered up everything that happened and all the people who were involved, and decided which characters to concentrate on. In some cases these are composites of real life people, to give a real breadth of experience, while being completely true to the spirit of what happened and the major incidents that occurred.”

The real Guy Stanton says Legends is an accurate representation of what the job felt like (Credit: Netflix)

What does the real Guy Stanton think about Legends?

The real Guy Stanton has praised both the series and Tom Burke’s performance.

Speaking to The Times, Stanton said his undercover persona was “bullying, quite a violent individual and Tom brings that over well”.

“He brings over the ‘I’m not bothered’ sort of thing when dealing with people. I was very impressed,” he added.

While the series doesn’t show every part of the job, Stanton believes it captures the emotional reality of undercover work.

Forsyth also said Stanton gradually became more open during development.

“He’s opened up more and more about the emotional journey that he went through. I think he would fully admit that the undercover experience had both negative and positive outcomes for him and his family,” he explained.

“It’s just fascinating to imagine this normal bloke living such an extreme undercover existence.”

Legends brings an ‘untold’ true story to life (Credit: Netflix)

Is Steve Coogan’s Don a real person?

Steve Coogan’s Don is inspired by real people, but he’s not based on one specific individual.

“Don is very much inspired by two real life people whom I researched at length. One of whom I also interviewed at length,” Forsyth explained.

The same goes for Kate (Hayley Squires), Bailey (Aml Ameen), and Erin (Jasmine Blackborow), who are fictionalised composites.

“Kate represents a lot of the Legends I spoke to who came from working-class backgrounds,” Forsyth said.

“They saw first hand the devastation that the drugs were causing, which gave them some of the personal motivation that drove them.”

He added that Bailey was inspired by “fascinating real people”, while Erin reflects the researchers and support staff who helped build believable undercover identities.

Read more: The best Netflix series you should watch this month

Legends is available to stream on Netflix now.

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