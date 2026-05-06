David Attenborough turns 100: The must-watch BBC and streaming shows celebrating a TV legend

Sir David Attenborough turns 100 this week—and in true fashion, the BBC are marking the moment with a packed schedule of must-watch programmes.

From special one-off events to classic wildlife documentaries. There’s no shortage of ways to celebrate one of television’s most iconic voices.

Whether you’re tuning in live or catching up later, here’s everything airing across the BBC and streaming platforms to honour the milestone.

He has looked back at his old shows (Credit: BBC)

Making Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure on BBC

One of the standout tributes revisits the making of Life on Earth—the groundbreaking series that helped define David Attenborough’s career.

Filming began back in 1976, with the ambitious project spanning three years, 40 countries and over a million miles, capturing more than 600 species. The new documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of that journey, featuring exclusive interviews with Attenborough and members of the original crew.

It offers a rare look at how one of the BBC’s most influential wildlife series came together—and how it cemented Attenborough’s legacy.

Making Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure is available on BBC iPlayer from Sunday, May 3.

There are a lot of shows airing on BBC (Credit: BBC)

Watch David Attenborough on Secret Garden on BBC

Another recent favourite, Attenborough’s Secret Garden, shines a light on the wildlife living right on our doorsteps.

Across five episodes, Attenborough explores the hidden ecosystems within British gardens, meeting the people who have created these thriving spaces and showing how small changes can support struggling species.

The series has already aired on BBC, but all episodes are now available to stream on iPlayer.

There will be a special BBC celebration (Credit: BBC)

David Attenborough’s 100 Years on Planet Earth

The centrepiece of the celebrations comes on May 8 with David Attenborough’s 100 Years on Planet Earth.

Presented by Kirsty Young and broadcast from Royal Albert Hall, the 90-minute event will honour Attenborough’s extraordinary career. It will take viewers through a century of exploration and storytelling.

The evening will feature unforgettable wildlife moments, live music from his most iconic series, and tributes from leading voices in conservation and broadcasting.

Live performances include music linked to Planet Earth, Blue Planet and Frozen Planet, alongside appearances from artists such as Dan Smith and Sigur Rós.

It airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8.30pm on Friday, May 8.

BBC archive shows featuring David Attenborough

If you’re in the mood for more, the BBC’s extensive archive offers dozens of David Attenborough-fronted TV shows to revisit.

From Wild London to globally acclaimed hits like Planet Earth and Blue Planet, there’s plenty to dive into at any time.

Netflix and Disney+ also have shows (Credit: Netflix)

Is anywhere else showing David Attenborough TV shows for his birthday?

For those who prefer streaming, Netflix also has a strong selection of Attenborough titles.

Recent additions include A Gorilla Story: Told By David Attenborough, released in April. It follows the Pablo Group of gorillas in Rwanda and explores their emotional lives.

Other popular options include Our Planet II and David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet—both offering powerful insights into the natural world.

Viewers need a Netflix subscription watch.

Does Disney+ have any David Attenborough shows?

Over on Disney+, viewers can watch Ocean with David Attenborough, a feature-length exploration of marine ecosystems.

The film highlights underwater discoveries and the resilience of ocean life, with a strong message of hope running throughout.

With so many options across the BBC and streaming platforms, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday.

From landmark series to brand-new specials. It’s a chance to revisit the work of a broadcaster who has shaped how generations understand the natural world. And continues to do so today.

Read more: Sir David Attenborough’s final moments with wife Jane after he left filmset to be by her side