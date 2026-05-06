Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis’ insurance warning to anyone going away with friends and family

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis issued an insurance warning to anyone going away with friends and family this summer.

Speaking on his show recently, star was keen to remind viewers to “think carefully” when booking big group holidays this year.

Martin shared some advice (Credit: ITV)

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis issues insurance warning

During a recent episode of his Money Saving Expert show, Martin issued a warning about getting the right type of travel insurance.

“Think carefully before buying solo travel insurance if you’re travelling with a group,” he said.

He explained that it usually doesn’t cover cancellations when one person’s issue forces the whole group to cancel.

The star recommended getting a shared or comprehensive group policy, so if one person can’t go, everyone is protected.

He also added that viewers should get insurance “ASAB” – ‘As soon as you’ve booked.’

@martinlewismse Always get your Travel Insurance ASAB! (and what counts as ASAB for single trip, annual trip and bank cover) Full info in the Martin Lewis Money Show Travel Special: How to protect yourself & save, watch it on ITVX ♬ original sound – Martin Lewis

Martin’s advice for group holiday booking

During the show, a viewer called David said: “I booked flights to Australia for a family group of seven to travel in March next year. I took out insurance immediately.

“One of our group is now pregnant and can’t travel on the dates planned. It costs £5,000 to reschedule, which I’m happy to report the insurance covered,” he then said.

Responding, Martin said, “Think of who you’re booking for. So, if it’s a family group and one can’t go, they’ll often cover you.

“But, if there’s a large group of friends going, you often all get independent travel insurance. Well, then, if one can’t go or you can’t all go on the trip, it’s only the person who’s got that cover. So, you’d need a group insurance policy so that if one can’t go, you all can’t go.”

Martin regularly stressed the importance of “ASAB” (Credit: ITV)

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis holiday booking advice

On his Money Saving Expert website, Martin has written: “Each year, heartbreakingly, without fail, in the run-up to summer, someone who’s been diagnosed with cancer or another serious condition that needs long-term treatment tells me they won’t be able to go on their holiday, but the airline/hotel won’t refund them (which is within their rights as the ticket is not faulty).

“I say ‘that’s what travel insurance is for’… yet they then tell me they haven’t got round to getting it yet. My heart sinks. Half the point of the cover is to protect you if things happen before then that stop you going, so please get it ASAB (As Soon As you’ve Booked).

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