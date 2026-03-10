Martin Lewis has furiously hit out on Instagram after an AI-generated video of his wife, Lara Lewington, being ‘beaten up’ did the rounds online.

The star, 53, lashed out at social media firms with a strongly worded statement last night (Monday, March 9).

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Lewis (@martinlewismse)

Martin Lewis slams video of wife Lara being ‘beaten up’

Taking to Instagram last night, an angry Martin wrote: “If I’d thought the [bleeping] scammers couldn’t sink any lower – now they have now done deep fake ads with a supposed video of my wife @laralewlew being beaten up by an ‘immigrant’ as he was refused entry to ‘Martin Lewis’ Quantum AI’ investment scheme as it isn’t for ‘outsiders’.

“We’ve had worried messages from friends. Social media firms have no problem taking money to publish this offensive, fake, organised criminals’ attempts to rip people off!” he then continued.

“Clearly, if you see these, please report them. Yet I have no faith in any of these firms to clear up this crap, as they’re earning too much. And the implementation of the scam ads rules in the Online Safety Act keep being delayed and delayed,” he then added.

Martin hit out at the false videos of Lara (Credit: Splash News)

Fans send their support

Taking to the comments, fans sent their support to Martin and Lara.

“AI is getting out of control! It should be illegal to be using someone else’s image to make AI videos, and quite rightly, social media outlets need to be removing them!” one follower wrote.

“What can we do to create a change?? I’m so sick and tired of Meta and others getting away with this,” another then fumed.

“The internet, as it is right now, is not ready for AI to be where it is. We’ve already passed the tipping point, and now all we can do is watch as the world’s greatest source of information and connection quickly becomes the most damaging weapon to the human psyche that it’s possible to conceive,” a third then remarked.

Martin Lewis thanks fans for support over AI video of wife Lara

Taking to the comment section later, Martin thanked fans for their support.

“Thank you so much for all your concern. Just to be clear, Lara thankfully hasn’t been beaten up,” he said.

Additionally, he added, “There is no AI investment scheme. This is all in the criminal’s sick fantasy to attack clicks to get contacts to steal from them.”

Read more: Inside Martin Lewis and wife Lara Lewington’s romance – unique proposal; relationship rule; ‘gold digger’ claims

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!