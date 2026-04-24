‘Cindy will make Max pay!’ EastEnders fans think their romance is all about revenge!

Max and Cindy are about to embark on a rather unlikely romance after they shared a kiss in EastEnders this week.

The drama of the car crash led to Cindy planting a smacker on Max when he saved her life. Aww!

There seems to be a real spark between the pair, and next week they decide they’re going to make a go of their romance.

They even discuss going public! Sounds serious.

But there’s one big old elephant in this room, and its name is Steven Beale.

Who was Steven Beale?

He was Cindy’s son – Lucy and Peter’s older half-brother – and he died because of Max.

It’s fair to see Max was in a bad way at the time, having just been released from jail after being framed for Lucy Beale’s murder.

Steven set fire to the restaurant, and trapped Jane Beale inside. Max thought Lauren was in the flames, so he and Steven braved the fire to save her.

Once they were inside, Max tried to get Steven to kill Jane, but he refused and tried to save her instead. Max shoved Steven into a counter causing damage to his internal organs that led to his death.

Hmm. Awks.

Max and Cindy crashed but it led to romance (Credit: BBC)

Max and Cindy have feelings – or do they?

This week, Max apologised to Cindy about Steven’s death. Cindy seemed absolutely fine with it all.

Which is weird.

Because she totally wasn’t fine with Bobby – who killed Lucy – living nearby.

Of course, we all know Cindy Beale is a bit of a maneater, so it’s entirely possible she’d push aside her feelings about her son’s killer in order to get her end away.

But maybe there’s more to it!

Max and Cindy are making a go of things (Credit: BBC)

Is this all about revenge?

Some EastEnders fans have a theory about this – and we love it!

They reckon that despite how it seems, Cindy is actually the master manipulator we’ve always known her to be.

In fact, they think she’s stringing Max along in order to get revenge for Steven’s death.

Could Cindy even be the bride from the flashforward episode? Would she go as far as planning a wedding in order to get revenge?

We have absolutely no doubt about that!

Max is the groom but is Cindy his bride? (Credit: BBC/Composite: EI)

Will Max and Cindy be wedding planning?

“Maybe it’s the start of some convoluted revenge plot culminating in the wedding,” one fan suggested.

Others agreed.

“I think Cindy is playing the long game,” a viewer wrote. “She’s gonna make Max pay.”

Another said simply: “She will get her revenge on him.”

Like all the best soap theories, this one sounds completely outlandish at first, and then becomes increasingly convincing the more you think about it.

And for that reason, we’re on board! What do you think?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Nigel passes away as Grant returns, and Phil struggles with his grief