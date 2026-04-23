Coronation Street follow-up: As a villain is murdered on the cobbles, all the new ‘clues’ as to who dies explored

Coronation Street served up shock scenes tonight (Thursday, April 23) as a deadly twist unfolded on the cobbles – with one villain meeting a grim end and a shaken Betsy making a horrifying murder discovery.

Viewers watched as Carla and Lisa’s long-awaited wedding day took centre stage, but the celebrations were cut short in true Corrie fashion when a chilling scream rang out. While the newlyweds brushed it off in the moment, it soon became clear that something far more sinister had happened – and Betsy was at the heart of it.

Alongside the big day drama, the episode also dropped a series of intriguing clues hinting at who the murder victim might be, leaving fans with plenty to piece together.

Carla dismissed the sound as ‘foxes’ (Credit: ITV)

Newlyweds hear chilling scream in Coronation Street

Carla Connor started the day in low spirits, still reeling after her original wedding plans were ruined by the hotel flood. With little motivation to celebrate, she was ready to spend the day quietly at home – until Lisa Swain stepped in with a surprise plan.

Convincing Carla that Debbie had offered them a complimentary hotel stay as a peace offering, Lisa got her dressed up and out the door. But when Carla arrived, she found out that the wedding was back on.

The venue had been transformed, everything was in place, and before long, Carla and Lisa were exchanging vows and officially becoming wife and wife.

And the surprises kept coming. A supposed trip back to the factory to sort out the Underworld alarm turned into a lively reception, with friends and family waiting to celebrate. Roy delivered a heartfelt speech, there was dancing, and David even arranged fireworks to mark the occasion, before the party rounded off with a meal at Roy’s.

But the joyful mood didn’t last. As the newlyweds settled down to eat, a piercing scream echoed across the Street. Betsy Swain had stumbled upon a dead body – though Carla dismissed the noise as foxes, viewers know the reality is far darker.

With tensions simmering between several characters, including Carl, Maggie, Theo, Megan and Jodie, the mystery surrounding the victim is only just getting started.

Someone dies (Credit: ITV)

Fresh Coronation Street flashforward murder ‘clues’ emerge

The episode didn’t just deliver drama – it also planted several key ‘murder week’ clues that could point to both the victim and the killer.

Jodie Ramsey’s situation raised immediate alarm bells. She confided in Shona that Olivia’s dad – her abusive ex who previously forced her into a van – could be coming after her. Now that Olivia and her family know where she’s staying, is Jodie’s past about to catch up with her in the worst possible way?

Meanwhile, Carl Webster appeared to be making a quiet exit after Debbie paid him off to leave his current life behind. Handing him a necklace and wishing him well, Debbie’s decision could come back to haunt her if anything happens to him.

Carl also made a pointed reference to Abi Webster’s late son Seb, potentially stirring up old wounds. With emotions running high, could this be enough to push someone close to him over the edge?

More ‘clues’

Elsewhere, Todd Grimshaw was preparing to head off to Thailand, suitcase in hand. But looming nearby was Theo, seen watching from the top of the scaffolding outside the flat. Given that Betsy later finds a body near that very spot, it’s a detail that’s hard to ignore.

And then there’s Megan and Maggie, whose storyline continues to simmer in the background. Their absence from the episode could be telling – leaving open the possibility that one of them may have already taken matters into their own hands.

With multiple suspects and tensions bubbling across the cobbles, Coronation Street has set the stage for a gripping murder mystery – and it looks like the biggest twists are still to come.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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