MAFS Australia’s Steven makes hypocritical move after dishing the dirt on ‘going all the way’ with Rachel

MAFS Australia‘s Steven Danyluk has lifted the lid on his relationship with Rachel Gilmore, revealing intimate details despite complaining about their sex life being under the spotlight.

Steven has raised eyebrows after choosing to speak openly about how far things have gone with Rachel, even after voicing frustration on the show.

In a recent interview, Rachel’s husband did not hold back when discussing their time together behind closed doors.

MAFS Australia’s Steven has spoken about his sex life with Rachel in a shock interview (Credit: E4)

The decision comes just as Steven told fellow MAFS Australia stars during tonight’s dinner party that he was fed up with the focus on their relationship.

He said: “I feel like mine and Rachel’s sex life has been in the spotlight for way too bloody long.

“We’ve had our troubles and we’re getting closer intimately. However, now it’s got to the point where we’ve got this thought in the back of our minds.

“It’s getting to the point of, ‘Are we doing this because we want to and it’s a passionate moment? Or because we’re being told to, as there’s so much pressure on us.

“It’s all, ‘Can you two have sex already, can you two have sex already’.”

MAFS Australia’s Steven tells all about his and Rachel’s sex life

Steven and Rachel are still dealing with the fallout from the dramatic MAFS Australia retreat, where their relationship became a major talking point.

Much of the attention came after Bec made a crude remark about their intimacy in front of the group.

It later emerged that Steven had joked with Bec beforehand, effectively giving her the green light to bring it up publicly.

Viewers were stunned to see him laugh about the situation, especially as Rachel was clearly upset by the comments.

Rachel will likely be cross with Steven for speaking out after the Retreat drama (Credit: Channel 4)

Now, in another unexpected twist, Steven has once again addressed their relationship publicly, confirming just how their connection developed after the experiment.

Speaking to Australian publication Chattr, he said: “Did we get there in the end? Of course we did!

“We made it the whole way. A home run – me trying to figure out my bases in the experiment, and what the bases were.”

It is safe to say the comments may not go down well, especially given his earlier stance on keeping things private.

Rachel is going to be fuming…

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