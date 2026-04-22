MAFS Australia backlash as fans slam ‘main character’ Alissa over ‘unnecessary’ drama with husband David

MAFS Australia fans were left baffled as unexpected tension erupted between Alissa and David. And viewers aren’t entirely convinced it was justified.

Throughout the experiment, Alissa has often found herself on the receiving end of criticism from other brides, with Brook, Gia and Bec all taking swipes at her at various points. But during Feedback Week, it was her own relationship that suddenly hit a bump.

And it all came down to one conversation David had while completing the task.

David and Alissa faced an issue tonight (Credit: Channel 4)

Why was Alissa annoyed at David on MAFS Australia?

Last week, Alissa was shown screenshots of messages Bec had sent, containing harsh comments about both her and David. The screenshots were passed on by Juliette before she left the experiment.

Heading into Feedback Week, Alissa made one thing very clear — she didn’t want David bringing up the messages if he was paired with Bec and Danny. She wanted to address it herself.

David was matched with Bec, and despite trying to steer clear of the topic, the screenshots quickly came up in conversation.

When David later explained what had happened, Alissa was far from impressed.

Speaking to producers, she said: “The one thing I said to David today before he left was for him not to bring up the text messages. And it as brought up. It’s upset me. I’m really disappointed. It’s something that I wanted to address.”

David insisted he hadn’t been the one to raise it, explaining he told Bec that she and Alissa should sort it out between themselves.

But that didn’t ease the tension. Alissa responded: “But babe, I asked you not to. You should have said this is not for me to step in.”

Alissa was annoyed at David over his conversation with Bec (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans perform U-turn on ‘main character’

While viewers have largely supported Alissa throughout the series, this moment appears to have shifted opinion for some.

Many fans felt David had handled the situation reasonably. And questioned whether Alissa’s reaction was too harsh.

Taking to Reddit, one viewer wrote: “The way Alissa was going at David, you’d think he killed someone. They agreed David wouldn’t bring it up. But Bec did. Yes, David could have shut down the conversation if he’d wanted to, but he clearly had things he wanted to say.”

Another added: “Why the [bleep] is Alissa mad at David? He did nothing wrong. He didn’t bring it up. And he addressed it calmly. She’s just being a bit self absorbed and wants to be the main character.”

A third commented: “I don’t fully get why she was so upset. I mean, what else was David supposed to do? But also, what’s stopping Alissa from bringing it up to Bec later anyway?”

And one frustrated fan wrote: “Dear Alissa. You are in a relationship, and David is just as capable of handling the mistreatment of that relationship as you are. You can’t control the entire planet. His actions have not erased your agenda, and he always has your back.”

With emotions running high and opinions starting to shift, it’s clear this unexpected clash has left its mark.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Danny has just issued a grovelling apology leaving UK fans wondering what on earth he has done

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