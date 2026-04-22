Meet MasterChef’s new face Anna Haugh: Gordon Ramsay past and where to try her food

MasterChef is back with two brand-new faces leading the way. So, who exactly is Irish chef Anna Haugh?

Stepping into the spotlight alongside Grace Dent, Anna is taking over hosting duties following the departure of Gregg Wallace and John Torode after misconduct investigations. And while she may be new to some viewers, she’s no stranger to the food world.

Here’s everything you need to know about the chef everyone’s talking about.

Anna grew up in Dublin (Credit: BBC)

Who is Anna Haugh? How old is she?

Born on November 6, 1980, Anna Haugh is 45 years old and proudly Irish. She grew up as the youngest of four children in a family where food played a central role.

Her love of cooking started at home, something she’s often spoken about.

She told The Gloss: “My mother cooked everything from scratch for the four of us children, while my dad took me to street markets, butchers and fishmongers for the raw ingredients.

“My mother thought she was ‘just’ making food for us, but looking back, I sense the warm embrace of feeling truly loved and nurtured.”

She has opened her own restaurant (Credit: BBC)

Where was MasterChef host Anna Haugh born? And where did she train?

Anna was born in Dublin and raised in Tallaght, later attending Presentation Secondary School in Terenure.

She went on to train professionally at the TU Dublin School of Culinary Arts and Food Technology before launching her career in the Irish capital.

Determined to push further, Anna moved to London, where she worked alongside some of the industry’s biggest names, including Gordon Ramsay. She was also head chef at his now-closed London House restaurant and worked with renowned chef Gualtiero Marchesi in Paris.

Reflecting on that time, she said: “It was my first time to really be part of a group, and it was a fantastic experience. The people and talent that I met while working there was immense.”

Anna and Grace are the new faces of MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Inside Anna Haugh’s restaurant

Anna is now the executive head chef and owner of Myrtle Restaurant — a Modern European restaurant with a strong Irish influence.

The venue takes its name from Myrtle Allen, a figure Anna greatly admires.

Speaking about her vision, she said she hopes the food will “remind people of childhood flavours”, often drawing on recipes inspired by her mother.

The restaurant has been widely recognised, earning three AA Rosettes in 2021 and quickly becoming one of Chelsea’s standout dining spots.

In 2024, she expanded her offering by opening The Wee Sister Wine Bar right next door.

Anna has been on other shows (Credit: BBC)

Was Anna Haugh previously on MasterChef? What other shows has she been on?

If she looks familiar, that’s because Anna has already made her mark on television.

In 2022, she stepped in as a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals, replacing Monica Galetti — meaning her return to MasterChef is more of a homecoming than a debut.

She’s also appeared across a range of popular shows, including Saturday Kitchen and Morning Live, as well as co-hosting Royal Recipes.

More recently, she fronted her own BBC series, Anna Haugh’s Big Irish Food Tour, celebrating Irish cuisine.

Anna’s son is her harshest critic (Credit: YouTube)

Is Anna married and does she have children?

Anna is not currently married, though she was previously in a long-term relationship. She tends to keep her private life out of the spotlight.

In 2021, she welcomed her son, Oisín Ronnie Elwell, with her former partner Richard Elwell following IVF.

Opening up about motherhood, she shared: “He terrorises me… It’s almost like being gaslighted by your four-year-old.”

Why is Anna Haugh on MasterChef? And when?

Anna is stepping into the MasterChef kitchen as part of a major shake-up for the show. Alongside Grace Dent, she’s helping lead a new era following the exit of the previous hosts.

Speaking to The Guardian, Anna made it clear she’s not trying to reinvent the wheel.

She said: “The team behind the show are absolutely superb. Grace and I are on camera, but there is a whole brigade of people lifting us up, taking care of us, encouraging us to be the best version of ourselves. Nobody wanted us to be anything but authentic.”

With her experience, passion and clear love for food, it’s safe to say Anna Haugh is set to make a strong impression as MasterChef enters its next chapter.

Anna Haugh on working with Grace Dent

While this is the first time Anna and Grace have worked together, the pair already knew each other from working in the same industry. But it seems the show has brought them quite close.

Speaking about working with Grace, Anna admitted: “I think people expect her to be strict and intimidating, and me to be soft and cuddly.” She also explained their relationship “took a much closer turn” because they were together “all the time”.

Read more: ‘I’m not picking up after anybody!’: Grace Dent’s fiery response to MasterChef shake-up and Gregg Wallace axing

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