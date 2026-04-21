MasterChef star Anna Haugh’s divorce from husband, IVF struggle and co-parenting with ‘very handsome’ ex-partner

MasterChef judge Anna Haugh makes her series 22 debut alongside presenting partner Grace Dent tonight (April 21). And cheering her on from home will be her adorable son, Oisín.

Anna shares her little boy with ex-partner Rich Elwell, once described by the chef as her “partner in crime” and someone who is “very good looking and very funny”.

But while her career is soaring, Anna’s personal life has had its ups and downs. After splitting from her first husband, she went on to meet Rich – but the couple endured seven years of IVF before welcoming their son. Earlier this year, Anna confirmed they had split, and are now co-parenting.

Anna Haugh and her ex Rich Elwell (Credit: Facebook)

Who is MasterChef star Anna Haugh’s partner?

Anna currently appears to be single. Anna Haugh shares her son, Oisín, with ex-partner Richard Elwell.

The pair were last pictured together at Wimbledon in July 2024, looking happy. However, Anna later confirmed their split.

“Oisin’s father and I are not together any more, but we co-parent Oisin,” she said.

Despite the breakup, Anna hasn’t ruled out expanding her family. She added: “Everyone has their own limits as to how many children they’d like to have. I’d still love to have more children, but I think it’s right to acknowledge that while I always knew that I wanted to be a mother, not every woman does.”

Anna Haugh’s IVF journey

During their relationship, Anna and Rich underwent seven years of IVF before welcoming their son in 2021.

She previously admitted she always felt she was meant to be a mum.

“Other than becoming a chef, the only other thing I felt destined to become was a mother. I love all of my nieces and nephews, and seeing my family reflected in them has always made me hope to have the same. I believed deep inside me that I should be a mother, but it took my partner and I seven years to conceive Oisin, our beautiful little cherub.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Haugh (@haughser)

Juggling motherhood and her career

Anna has also been candid about the pressures of balancing work and family life.

“There are too many unfair expectations on women. I’d rather not list them, as I believe that only reinforces our sense of them. I’ve watched many great women and men raise their children around me. One thing I learned is that a happy parent is a good parent. I watch Rich with Oisin and I feel great pride. He is a wonderful father.”

She added: “I was once told, in a job I liked very much, that if I fell pregnant I would be asked to leave. I was horrified. I still am. I cannot think of a job that is more flexible and suitable for being a mother, with the right approach from employers, than being a chef. Kitchens need people from early in the morning until late at night. Meaning there is room for flexible hours.”

Anna also explained how owning her own restaurant has helped: “If I can’t get someone to mind Oisin I can bring him to the meeting. This is part of the privilege of being your own boss. A privilege I am aware of and acknowledge.”

And she’s fiercely proud of what she’s achieved. “I had a baby. After seven years of IVF, Oisín was born. People said you can have a baby or a restaurant and I said I’ll have [bleep]ing both! He’s four now and when I’m with him he’s everything. No phone, no emails, no work, just him and me.”

Anna Haugh and Grace Dent host the new series of MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

‘I don’t feel guilty’

Anna has also addressed the topic of “mum guilt”, insisting she refuses to be weighed down by it.

“I don’t feel guilty [for being a working mum]. My intentions are good, and I’m always trying my best. Whether you’re a stay-at-home mother or a full-time working mother, if your intentions are good and you’re trying your best, there’s no reason for guilt. Your child feels the sincerity of your love.”

She continued: “I had my son when I was 40, so I was very ready to be a mother. I was prepared to sacrifice whatever needed sacrificing – mostly my social life.

“My son comes first. I work a lot, but when I’m with him, I’m fully with him. Whether we’re playing, tidying up or going to the playground, I try to think about what’s good for him. Sometimes what’s good for him is simply hearing the word no. I’m sure I don’t get it right all the time, but I’m doing my best to raise him well.”

Anna Haugh’s first marriage

Before Rich, Anna was married for 13 years. Speaking after their split, she reflected on how her career shaped her choices at the time.

“I’m so lucky I don’t [have children]. Because I wouldn’t be able to do this job at this stage with children. But I don’t feel I’ve sacrificed a family for this. I haven’t sacrificed anything.

“Everything I’ve done is a decision I’ve wanted. I’ve had plenty of opportunity to have a family, especially when I was working for the events company. But I’m ambitious, and I wasn’t ready. Maybe one day I will have kids, maybe I won’t, and I don’t feel bad about that. I love my life.”

Read more: Inside Grace Dent’s love life – from divorce to protecting new partner

Watch MasterChef tonight (April 21) at 9pm on BBC One.

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