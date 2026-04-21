Contestants, start time and how to watch as MasterChef 2026 starts on BBC One with new judges Grace Dent and Anna Haugh

MasterChef 2026 returns to BBC One tonight (April 21) with a brand new era – and two familiar faces stepping into some very big shoes.

The long-running cooking competition is back, but this series marks a major shake-up following the exit of longtime hosts John Torode and Gregg Wallace after a string of controversies.

Grace Dent and Anna Haugh are the new faces of MasterChef 2026 (Credit: BBC)

New MasterChef judges take over after major shake-up

Grace Dent and Anna Haugh are now at the helm of MasterChef, fronting the BBC series as both judges and presenters.

Grace Dent, a long-time food critic, broadcaster and columnist, has been part of the MasterChef family for over a decade. After guest appearances and a stint on Celebrity MasterChef, she now steps into a full-time judging role.

Anna Haugh, an award-winning chef and restaurateur, is best known for her work on MasterChef: The Professionals. She brings years of fine dining experience and Irish culinary expertise to the main series.

Their appointment follows the departure of John Torode and Gregg Wallace, who were both removed from the show after separate controversies. Both have previously denied wrongdoing.

The first contestants face the heat in tonight’s opening episode (Credit: BBC)

New contestants battle for MasterChef glory

This year, 48 amateur cooks will compete across seven weeks of intense culinary challenges, all hoping to claim the MasterChef 2026 crown.

The competition begins with the first heat tonight, featuring Brendan, Jhané, Matt, Rosdip, Sabina and Samantha, all competing for a coveted apron and a place in the quarter-finals.

Contestant Samantha said she finally decided to take part after years of watching: “I’ve always been a HUGE fan of the show… I turn 40 next year and thought, let’s get it off the bucket list.”

The new series airs across three nights on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

When is MasterChef 2026 on?

MasterChef 2026 launches tonight (April 21) at 9pm on BBC One, running until 10pm.

Episode two airs Wednesday at the same time, with episode three following on Thursday.

All three episodes are also available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

MasterChef 2026 airs tonight (April 21) at 9pm on BBC One.

Read more: Death of MasterChef star announced following horror car crash

So will you be tuning in? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.