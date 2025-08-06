A MasterChef contestant, Yanin Campos, who was also a TikTok influencer, has sadly died in a horrific car crash.

The 38-year-old who appeared in 2018 on the Mexican edition of the worldwide cooking show, died days after he was involved in a now-fatal accident. She finished in sixth place on the fourth series of MasterChef México.

The accident happened when she was driving in her home city of Chihuahua, Mexico, on Saturday (August 2). According to reports, Yanin lost control of her SUV. She died two days later in the hospital.

MasterChef star Yanin died aged 38 (Credit: Press)

MasterChef contestant Yanin Campos dead

Yanin’s brother, Raúl Campo, confirmed the heartbreaking death of his sister via social media.

“To our family and friends, we inform you and mourn the passing of my sister, Yanin Campos,” he wrote.

“The wake is at the Hernández Funeral Home for those who would like to say goodbye and join us.”

Yanin had a large following on TikTok, where her page boasted just under 100,000 followers.

On Instagram, her last grid post was shared in April 2023, where she posed by a red telephone box and in front of Big Ben in London.

Since the sad announcement of her death, fans have been honouring her in the comments section.

Tributes pour in

“I just heard about the news and how sad, so young and beautiful, we met her for her participation in Masterchef, but it certainly hurts to think that a 38 year old woman left like that. I don’t know her family, but I hope God sends them a quick resignation. Rest in peace, Yanin,” one user wrote.

“Thank you for your passion in cooking and for such good chapters in MasterChef. Fly high!” another person shared.

“I can’t believe this, I followed you since you were on Masterchef, you always seemed genuine, plus you said the right things. A hug to heaven, rest in peace,” a third remarked.

“RIP,” a fourth wrote, adding the white dove emoji.

