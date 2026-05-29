As true car crush culprit is revealed, Coronation Street spoilers see Carl go after guilty Tyrone

Tonight’s Coronation Street (Friday, May 29) finally exposed the huge secret Tyrone Dobbs has been hiding – and it turns out Ronnie Bailey has been covering for him all along.

A dramatic flashback confirmed that Tyrone was actually responsible for Carl Webster’s horrifying car crush on the night Theo Silverton was killed. And now, with Tyrone struggling to cope under the pressure, it looks like Carl is starting to suspect something isn’t right.

Tyrone was responsible (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone caused Carl’s accident in Coronation Street

During tonight’s episode, Todd Grimshaw paid Summer Spellman a visit in prison and admitted he wished he could swap places with her as she continued to struggle behind bars.

Desperate to escape her situation, Summer even suggested she could confess to killing Theo herself in the hope of securing a lighter sentence for manslaughter. But one thing continued to trouble her – why Tyrone had claimed he never saw her that night when she was certain he had.

Back at the Rovers, Todd later confided in Carl Webster about just how badly Summer was coping, and the conversation immediately left Carl suspicious that Tyrone was hiding something.

Viewers then saw the truth in a tense flashback sequence.

The scenes revealed Tyrone had secretly gone to the garage on the night Theo died to try and catch Carl tampering with Kevin Webster’s car brakes on camera. But things took a disastrous turn when Tyrone accidentally knocked something, causing the vehicle to crush Carl.

Terrified by what had happened, Tyrone later admitted to Ronnie Bailey that he believed he’d killed Carl. Ronnie quickly stepped in and told him to get back to the wedding while he handled the situation himself.

In the present day, Tyrone continues to battle with crushing guilt over what happened, while Fiz remains completely unaware of the secret he’s been keeping.

Carl sense something’s going on (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Carl confronts Tyrone

Spoilers for next week’s Coronation Street reveal Tyrone’s guilt becomes even harder to hide when Carl corners him in the pub and starts demanding answers.

Carl immediately senses Tyrone’s panic and quickly realises there’s more going on than he’s admitting. Determined to get to the bottom of things, Carl refuses to back off as the pressure between the pair intensifies.

Already overwhelmed by guilt, Tyrone struggles to keep himself together as Carl pushes harder to uncover the truth.

And with Carl now more suspicious than ever, could he finally discover Tyrone was the person behind the car crush?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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