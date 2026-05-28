5 theories on Sarah and Gary’s Coronation Street secret

Sarah and Gary are clearly hiding something about the night Theo Silverton died in Coronation Street – and fans are absolutely convinced there’s more to the story than they’re letting on.

In tonight’s episode (Thursday, May 28), Sarah made a mysterious phone call to ex Gary, telling him she was ‘always there for him,’ before Jodie raised fresh suspicions about what the pair might be covering up.

So what exactly are they hiding? Viewers have been piecing together a range of theories – and some are seriously explosive.

Gary’s a top suspect (Credit: ITV)

1. Gary Windass killed Theo

Gary Windass is already a suspect in Theo’s murder investigation, and his behaviour has done little to help his case.

He was previously seen smashing up Theo’s van on the night Theo died, as well as deleting CCTV footage at the builder’s yard and lying about his whereabouts. With that in mind, some fans are convinced Sarah could be involved in whatever he’s hiding.

One viewer on X wrote: “Wow, does that photo of Sally & Tim with Gary in the background prove that Gary killed Theo?”

Gary’s clearly not telling the full truth about where he was – but whether that stretches to murder remains to be seen.

2. Sarah killed Theo

While Sarah hasn’t been acting like her usual self since the night of the murder, there may be an explanation.

She spent much of that evening dazed after being knocked unconscious by Jodie, which could have left her confused or shaken. With Kit now out of the picture, she’s also been left more vulnerable than usual.

However, some fans have noticed Sarah becoming increasingly on edge whenever another suspect is mentioned, sparking suspicion that she could be hiding guilt of her own.

One viewer speculated: “Could it be Sarah who killed Theo? She’s been acting very odd mainly since Theo died..”

Did Sarah cheat on Kit? (Credit: ITV)

3. Sarah and Gary affair

Another theory doing the rounds is that Gary’s cover-up has nothing to do with murder at all – and everything to do with a secret affair.

Some fans believe the deleted CCTV could have captured Gary cheating on Maria with Sarah. Given Sarah’s relationship with Kit, who works in the police, that would be explosive enough to explain the panic.

Viewers have been quick to react, with one insisting: “Defo the affair reveal between Gary and Sarah.”

Another added: “Sarah’s slept with Gary, hasn’t she? That’s why she’s being all needy over the phone to Kit.”

4. Gary and Danielle affair

A slightly different twist suggests Gary may have slept with Danielle instead.

Although Gary has no real connection to Theo’s family and has often shown hostility towards them, fans haven’t ruled it out completely as a shock twist.

One theory read: “Today’s guess of ‘what did Gary do?’ is that he slept with Danielle. She has form with Jason. He is unpredictable and this would be way more interesting as a reveal…”

What’s going on with Gary? (Credit: ITV)

5. Gary’s PTSD

Another possibility takes things in a very different direction, back to Gary’s army past and potential PTSD.

Some viewers think Sarah could be supporting Gary through a difficult episode, with him struggling to tell Maria what’s really going on.

One fan suggested: “There are so many things that Gary could have been up to, but what if he went to kill Theo and couldn’t? He’s had PTSD, he could have had an attack. Sarah found him and is now freaking out that her own past problems might resurface.”

Whatever the truth is, one thing is clear – Sarah and Gary are tangled up in something serious, and it may only be a matter of time before it all comes spilling out.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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