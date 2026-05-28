EastEnders fans ‘work out’ Priya pregnancy twist but Ravi’s not the father

EastEnders viewers are convinced Priya Nandra-Hart could be heading for a huge pregnancy storyline.

Priya has been through a difficult few months following Ravi’s complex PTSD diagnosis and his stay in a mental health unit. And while fans were hopeful the pair could finally rebuild their relationship after Ravi returned home this week, things quickly took another heartbreaking turn.

Now, viewers think a major baby bombshell could be on the way — and some are even convinced Ravi may not be the father.

Ravi and Priya ended up sleeping together this week (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders’ Ravi returns home to Priya

This week in Walford, Ravi and Priya grew close again after Ravi was discharged from the mental health unit.

Fans will remember Ravi sought treatment after his mental health rapidly deteriorated and he attempted to take his own life.

Back at home, Ravi opened up to Priya and explained that he had “done a lot of work” on himself during his time away.

Before long, the former couple gave into their feelings and ended up sleeping together.

Priya was devastated when Ravi left (Credit: BBC)

Ravi leaves Priya

However, Thursday’s episode (May 28) delivered another painful blow for Priya when she discovered Ravi packing his things.

Ravi then revealed he was leaving Walford, believing Priya already knew after sending her a letter explaining everything. But Priya admitted she never read it.

Clearly heartbroken, Priya begged Ravi to stay and warned him that if he walked away, their relationship would be over for good.

Despite her pleas, Ravi still decided to leave, leaving Priya devastated.

Viewers reckon Zack could be the father (Credit: BBC)

Fans ‘work out’ Priya pregnancy twist

Following the emotional scenes, EastEnders fans quickly started sharing theories online — with many convinced Priya could soon discover she’s pregnant.

Some viewers also suspect Zack Hudson could end up involved after Priya’s recent flirtation with him.

One fan wrote on X: “If Zack and Priya sleep together and she does get pregnant and it’s some [bleep] who’s the daddy plot that’s gonna keep him around longer I’m gonna be [bleep] vex.”

Another viewer predicted: “Ravi + Priya slept together, therefore potential pregnancy incoming. But also we know she flirts with Zack + they probably sleep together.

“Given the close timing between both times + knowing the writers they’ll end up making this a who’s the baby daddy situation.”

A third fan added: “Are we going to have Zack and Ravi who’s the baby situation with Priya if they’re going to make her [bleep] both in a short window. She slept with Ravi this week.”

Read more: When is Sharon Watts returning to EastEnders after leaving Walford AGAIN? Everything we know about her comeback

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know