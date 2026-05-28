‘You just have to move forward’: Pregnant Vogue Williams reveals she suffered ‘awful’ miscarriage last year

Pregnant Vogue Williams, 40, opened up about the “awful” miscarriage she suffered last year in a new interview.

The I’m A Celebrity star, who is married to Spencer Matthews, is expecting her fourth child.

Vogue opened up (Credit: Great Company with Jamie Laing / YouTube)

Pregnant Vogue Williams on ‘awful’ miscarriage

Speaking on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast this week, Vogue bravely opened up about suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2025.

Vogue was left heartbroken last year when she went for a scan at 12 weeks, only to be told it “wasn’t really a pregnancy” as the embryo hadn’t grown.

Vogue, who is mother to Theodore, eight, Otto, four, and daughter Gigi, six, said: “You just feel like your whole body has failed you and you’re on your own and you keep thinking, ‘Why me? Why me?'”

The star went on to admit that researching other women’s experiences with miscarriages helped her through her experience.

Vogue made a sad admission (Credit: 100 Questions with Tom Simons / YouTube)

‘You just feel like your whole body has failed’

“I just realised it happens to so many,” she explained. “The reason I spoke about it was because when it happened to me, I saw so many other women talk about it and I was like okay, it’s literally every second woman.”

The Dublin-born influencer continued, saying, “I mean, I’ve had friends who have had extremely late miscarriages, and I look at that and think it must be the most difficult thing in the world.

“So, you just kind of have to move forward.”

Vogue previously opened up about her first miscarriage, which happened when she was around four weeks pregnant, admitting it was “really upsetting”.

Vogue bravely opened up (Credit: Great Company with Jamie Laing / YouTube)

Pregnant Vogue Williams on her first miscarriage

“It happened to me before I had Gigi. It was so early on, like so so early on. We hadn’t had any scans. We hadn’t had anything like that,” she said.

“I must have been maybe a month if even, and it was just one of those things and it was, it was awful, but it was everything happened quite quickly after it as well. So, I never really kind of thought about it much. It was really upsetting at the time, but then I was pregnant quite quickly after, but it actually happened to me last year as well. And it was, just I was literally about to tell the kids,” she then continued.

“You could kind of start telling I was three months, and I just didn’t go for an early scan. I just never even thought about it because I kind of didn’t want to make a fuss – stupid now!’ I went to the 12-week scan on my own, I told quite a few people about it, like my parents, my brother, and my sister, and some people at work. And I just hadn’t told the kids,” she then said.

Vogue and Spencer have three children with a fourth on the way (Credit: Splash News)

‘It was awful’

When she visited the hospital, she noticed concern from her doctor.

“And basically what had happened was, he had the pregnancy sac. I forget what the whole thing was called, but basically the embryo hadn’t grown, my body still thought it was pregnant,” she said.

“And usually you just naturally get a miscarriage, but I didn’t. It just kept like it would have eventually happened, but it just didn’t at the time. I was three months along and [the doctor] was just like, ”I’m really sorry, it’s just, it’s not it’s not really a pregnancy, and you’re going to have to get well, there’s a couple of options,” she said.

She went on to say that she felt “really upset” and “embarrassed” for telling people that she was expecting.

“I was really upset and then I felt like, ‘Oh God, I have to now tell everybody who I’ve told” and I just feel stupid, like my body has kind of failed me kind of thing,” she said.

Read more: Pregnant Vogue Williams addresses Spencer Matthews split rumours

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