Millionaire Made in Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump, 28, addresses ‘buying an organ’ amid end-stage liver disease diagnosis

Made in Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump has hit back at fans urging him to illegally “buy an organ” amid her end-stage liver disease diagnosis.

The star, 28, revealed last year that he won’t survive five years if he doesn’t get a transplant.

Sam was born with liver disease (Credit: Cover Images)

Sam Vanderpump’s health diagnosis

Sam was born with liver disease. However, it had lain dormant in his body until he was taken ill in late 2024.

In a documentary, Made in Chelsea: Sam Vanderpump’s Story, viewers watched as Sam received some difficult news.

In the doc, Sam’s doctor told the star that his liver looked quite big and had big lakes of bile because of the abnormality that he’d inherited.

Speaking to viewers, Sam said: “So congenital hepatic fibrosis, the way I would explain it in layman’s terms would be a normal liver is a smooth filter which filters people’s bloods. My liver isn’t smooth. It’s quite bumpy and the fibrosis and it’s got a cyst in it and essentially struggling to filter the blood.

“And that disease has progressed over 28 years, which has obviously led to the inevitable.”

The programme saw the doctor tell Sam it wasn’t a case of if he should have a transplant, but when he should have one.

“This is not going to get better, it’s going to get worse,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Vanderpump (@samvanderpump)

Sam hits back

Following his documentary, Sam took social media to address fan questions about his health issues.

One question that was asked was why Sam didn’t buy a new organ, or get his rich aunt, Lisa Vanderpump, to buy him one.

Sam, who has a reported net worth of between £1-3 million, said: “That is a crazy question.

“I think where the confusion comes from here, because it has been asked so much, is yes there is private medical care where you can pay for the treatment around organ transplants but you can’t buy organs,” he said.

“The HTA – Human Tissue Authority – makes sure that doesn’t happen. It would open up a whole black market for organs,” he then added.

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