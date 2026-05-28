EastEnders fans ‘shouting at the TV’ over Zack’s ‘horrendous’ wedding outfit

EastEnders viewers had plenty to say during Vicki Fowler and Ross Marshall’s chaotic wedding this week — but it wasn’t just the affair drama grabbing attention.

While emotions exploded after Ross discovered Vicki’s secret relationship with Zack Hudson, many fans watching at home were completely distracted by Zack’s choice of outfit for the big day.

And judging by the reaction online, viewers were far from impressed.

A wedding took place this week on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Truth comes out about Zack and Vicki on EastEnders

This week’s wedding episodes saw Ross finally learn the truth about what had been going on between his bride-to-be Vicki and his own best man, Zack.

Fans will remember that Zack and Vicki began a secret affair after she turned to him for support following her ordeal involving stepson Joel.

Vicki later realised Ross was the man she truly wanted and ended things with Zack. But the truth inevitably came out in dramatic soap style during the wedding celebrations.

After tensions boiled over and punches were thrown, Ross eventually decided to go ahead with the ceremony following some advice from Patrick Trueman.

Fans were not keen on Zack’s outfit (Credit: BBC)

Zack’s wedding outfit shocks fans

Despite the emotional scenes, many viewers were more focused on Zack’s fashion choices. For the wedding, Zack wore a navy suit with a white shirt and printed tie. He finished the look with black smart shoes and bright white socks.

However, it was the sock-and-trouser combination that really caught fans’ attention online — and not for the right reasons.

One viewer wrote on Reddit: “Zack’s monstrously short trousers and white sock combo.” Another added: “I know! I was shocked when I saw that.”

A third fan joked: “My dad was shouting at the TV that his suit doesn’t fit lol.”

Echoing the criticism, another viewer commented: “I am a huge fan of the actor but the wardrobe team can’t dress Zack for [bleep]. He looks like he needs to put some jam on his shoes and invite his trousers to tea…”

Read more: EastEnders fans ‘work out’ Priya pregnancy twist but Ravi’s not the father

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