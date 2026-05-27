‘Fans won’t expect it’: Emmerdale star hints at another shocking Kammy twist

Emmerdale finally revealed what Kammy Hadiq has been hiding tonight as viewers discovered he has secretly been homeless for weeks. But despite finally opening up to Vinny, it is clear there is still much more going on with Kammy than anyone realises.

The mechanic has found himself at the centre of the Emmerdale Farm fire mystery and, right now, the evidence against him looks seriously damaging. But if Kammy is innocent, why is he still refusing to tell Belle the full truth?

Kammy is sleeping in the barn (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale reveals Kammy has been sleeping in the barn

Viewers found out on Tuesday night (May 26) that Kammy has secretly been living in the barn, surviving by cooking beans on a camping stove while trying to keep his situation hidden from everyone around him.

He has been especially determined to keep the truth from Belle. When she tried to ask about meeting his family, Kammy immediately shut the conversation down and snapped at her.

Belle later admitted she had become so worried she almost went through his phone looking for answers. Although she hated herself for considering it, she knew something about Kammy’s behaviour was not adding up.

During tonight’s episode (Wednesday, May 27), Belle confessed what she had nearly done and Kammy reassured her she had nothing to worry about and that he was being completely honest.

Except he clearly was not.

Robert and Aaron think Kammy is the arsonist (Credit: ITV)

Robert and Aaron caught Kammy with petrol and a lighter

As Robert continued his mission to track down the person behind the fires, he first turned his suspicions towards Mackenzie.

Mack was furious at the accusation, while Aaron stepped in and warned Robert to back off.

But things quickly escalated after Matty phoned to report seeing someone acting suspiciously in one of the fields. Aaron and Robert rushed over and found Kammy holding a petrol can and a lighter.

Kammy was horrified when they accused him of being the arsonist and insisted things were not what they looked like. Robert became increasingly aggressive before Aaron stepped in to calm the situation down.

With tensions boiling over, Kammy eventually ran off.

Distraught Belle felt like she’d been lied to again (Credit: ITV)

Kammy confessed the truth to Vinny but stayed silent with Belle

Later, Aaron went to speak to Belle and revealed what Robert and Aaron believed Kammy had been planning. Devastated by the accusation, Belle turned to Vinny for support.

But Vinny was already with Kammy, who finally admitted what had really been going on.

Kammy confessed he had lost his flat after falling behind on bills and maxing out his credit cards. He also admitted he had planned to torch his own car in an insurance scam because he was so desperate for money.

However, when Belle arrived looking for answers, Kammy still could not bring himself to tell her the truth.

Despite Vinny trying to convince Belle there was clearly more to the situation, Kammy refused to explain himself and Belle took his silence as proof that he was guilty.

Heartbroken, Belle ended their relationship for a second time and left in tears while Kammy continued saying nothing.

Kammy’s story is only just beginning (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star teases more twists to come for Kammy

Thursday’s episode will see Kammy arrested over the fires, but will finally being taken in by police force him to tell the whole truth?

Shebz Miah, who plays Kammy, has already hinted there is much more still to come from the storyline. Speaking to Metro.co.uk, the actor teased that events are only just beginning to spiral.

“I think from when I first came in to now, it’s been a slow burner.

“But I think we are starting to learn more about Kammy and see that there is more to him than this cheekiness that he’s got and this bravado that he puts on.”

He added: “The mask comes off, and we get to see this different version of what we’ve seen so far.

“Uncomfortable at times, but at the end of the day, he’s human, and there’s only so long you can keep the bravado for.

“But yeah, fans won’t expect it, and it will snowball into other things as well, but we start to see why and where it all came from.”

With Kammy still hiding so much from Belle and the rest of the village, viewers are now convinced the biggest secrets are still yet to come.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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