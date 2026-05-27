As Denise goes to hospital for tests, a life-changing cancer diagnosis changes everything tomorrow

Denise made a solo trip to Walford General to undergo an urgent bone marrow test. The EastEnders favourite has been suffering from unexplained tiredness in recent weeks, which she had hoped would turn out to be nothing.

But Denise’s whole life is going to be shattered tomorrow when doctors diagnose her with blood cancer.

How will she cope in the wake of this traumatic discovery?

Denise didn’t tell Jack about her hospital appointment (Credit: BBC)

Denise received a worrying phone call

Today’s EastEnders started like as your average chaotic day in the Branning/Fox household. The family were getting ready for Vicki and Ross’s wedding. There were rows over who could use the shower first and Amy suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Amid all the shouting Denise received a call from the doctors. They wanted her to come into hospital for an urgent bone marrow test. Dee asked if it could wait, but it was clear it couldn’t.

Jack could sense there was something bothering his wife, but Denise made out she was fine. She then headed to the hospital alone, hoping the tests would rule out anything sinister.

There’s a tough road ahead for cancer-stricken Denise (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Denise is diagnosed with cancer

Denise’s worst fears are confirmed in tomorrow night’s episode when doctors reveal she has blood cancer.

With the disease active in her body, Denise is told she will need immediate treatment in order to fight it.

At this point her family don’t know anything about her illness. Denise returns to Walford feeling shaken and scared for the future.

But it’s not long before Yolande realises something is seriously wrong.

Chelsea’s life is about to be turned upside down (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Denise hides the truth from Chelsea

Next week’s EastEnders episodes are all set across the same evening, dubbed ‘The Night That Changes Everything’.

Denise can no longer suffer in silence as she decides it’s time her family knew what she was facing.

Yolande is the first person she tells about her diagnosis, followed soon after by Jack. But there’s one person in Denise’s life who she is unable to let into the truth, and that’s her daughter Chelsea.

A shock turn of events will see Chelsea’s own life changed forever. When news reaches Denise she knows Chelsea is her number one priority and keeps the cancer quiet so she can support her.

Will Denise continue to conceal her illness from Chelsea or find the courage to let her know?

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