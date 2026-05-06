EastEnders follow-up: As Denise’s health takes a turn, here are 4 theories about what is wrong

Denise has been complaining of feeling tired for weeks in EastEnders, but today’s episode saw a fresh twist in the worrying storyline as she fell asleep at work.

But as Denise’s health takes a turn, could this be leading to an exit for the Walford favourite?

Denise fell asleep at work today (Credit: BBC)

Denise hid her mysterious health concern

Last month, Denise spoke to Sam and explained that she had felt more tired than usual. She put the problem down to her age, but Sam didn’t seem convinced.

Sam expressed concern about Denise’s lack of energy, but Denise just brushed off her concerns, pointing out she was busy like other mums who were juggling having kids and running a business.

However, today’s episode saw Sam arrive at the salon for her hair appointment, only to find Denise asleep on the sofa. Sam joked that she was going to help herself to the beauty products while no one was looking, just as Denise woke up and caught her out.

Once again, Denise was quick to brush off Sam’s concern, pretending that she was tired because Jack had kept her awake all night with his snoring.

Denise was adamant that she would do Sam’s hair. But as she stood, she seemed woozy, and Sam wasn’t having any of it.

Sam decided that Denise wasn’t herself and needed to go home, so she asked Josh to rearrange all of her appointments for the afternoon.

On the way home, Sam got them both some cakes from the cafe and went back to Denise’s house.

Sam got Denise to promise she would see the GP (Credit: BBC)

Sam looked out for Denise in EastEnders

Once there, Sam had an honest chat with Denise, grilling her on why she hadn’t made the doctor’s appointment as she promised.

Denise was adamant that the GP would think she was wasting their time, but Sam pointed out it is better to be safe than sorry, and eventually Denise agreed.

The drama continues for Denise in EastEnders tomorrow

Tomorrow sees Sam check in on Denise once again. Sam’s reassured when Denise tells her she has booked a doctor’s appointment for her tiredness. Sam also suggests that perhaps Jack could buy Linda’s share of Fox & Hair – but will Denise agree?

Denise has been feeling more tired than usual (Credit: BBC)

What is wrong with Denise in EastEnders?