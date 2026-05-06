MAFS Australia’s Gia Fleur exposed as heartbroken Scott uncovers truth behind ‘Melbourne’ claim

MAFS Australia is delivering major drama in its final week—and once again, Gia has found herself at the centre of it with Scott.

She walked out on Scott and claimed she was heading home to Melbourne. But it’s now been revealed that wasn’t the full story.

What had already been a rocky few days for the couple quickly unravelled even further. And one of the experiment’s strongest pairings turned into one of its most fractured.

Scott was heartbroken after watching the video (Credit: Channel 4)

Scott left heartbroken as Gia quits MAFS Australia

Following the final task—which saw Gia openly flirt with alternative match James—she made the sudden decision to leave the experiment, asking Scott to go with her.

Although he initially agreed, Scott soon changed his mind, wanting to stay and see the process through. That decision sparked a heated argument in the street, ending with Gia getting into a taxi and telling him she was returning to Melbourne to be with her daughter and mum.

Left alone, Scott returned to the apartment where he found Gia’s ring waiting. He was then shown footage of her behaviour during the final task—something that proved difficult to watch.

During the exercise, Gia had taken James’ number and later contacted him multiple times. She had also told him she would be “done” in a week, suggesting he wouldn’t have long to wait.

The revelation hit Scott hard, with the groom breaking down as he processed what he felt had been months of dishonesty.

Scott ended things after the lie (Credit: Channel 4)

Gia’s shock Melbourne lie exposed

While Gia had told Scott—and even the other brides—that she was back in Melbourne, that claim soon unravelled.

In scenes airing May 7, it’s revealed that she never left Sydney at all. Fellow participant Fillip spotted her near the apartment elevators and quickly alerted Scott.

The discovery left everyone stunned, but for Scott, it raised immediate questions—especially with the final Dinner Party looming.

Gia does return for the event, telling Scott she wants another chance. But he is quick to confront her, revealing he already knows she hadn’t gone home.

“Gia was meant to go home to Melbourne when she left me. But it turns out she wasn’t there, she was in Sydney the whole time. I have just been lied to, and using her daughter as emotional manipulation. She told me her daughter was upset, crying with her. All of it was a lie. She didn’t fly back to Melbourne. You don’t do that. It’s inexcusable behaviour. I can’t trust this person I was falling in love with.”

Gia was still in Sydney (Credit: Channel 4)

Why did Gia lie about going home?

At the Dinner Party, encouraged by Bec, Gia reads a letter to Scott in an attempt to explain her feelings. But the moment is quickly overshadowed when Scott responds by revealing he knows more than she expected—and reads his own letter, bringing their relationship to an end.

Still hoping to change his mind, Gia follows him outside to explain.

“I’m sorry. I just want you to know that when I was in Sydney, I flew my mum and daughter here. They were with me, I have proof of it. I stayed in Sydney because I thought you would chase me, and you didn’t.”

Later, during her appearance on After The Dinner Party, Gia also suggested production played a role in her return—before clarifying that it was ultimately her decision.

“I don’t know if I can say. But production wanted me to come back for the dinner party to confront Scott. I didn’t want to come back. It’s not that they made me but it was the only opportunity for me to see Scott again. I had reached out, called and texted him. But I didn’t know what else to do. So I was like [bleep] it, I’ll go to the dinner party.”

With final vows fast approaching, it appears Gia and Scott’s relationship has reached a point of no return.

Read more: ‘My past is gone!’ MAFS Australia’s Gia gets her matching Scott tattoo changed into something completely different and here’s why