‘My past is gone!’ MAFS Australia’s Gia erases Scott tattoo in dramatic makeover

MAFS Australia bride Gia has made it crystal clear she’s moving on from ex-husband Scott — with a bold new tattoo transformation.

After weeks of drama on screen, the couple were already one of the most talked-about pairings of the series.

However, now with the show finished in Australia, their split has spilled firmly into real life — and neither of them is looking back.

Gia no longer has her matching tattoo with Scott (Credit: Channel 4)

Gia and Scott’s matching MAFS Australia tattoo

Early on in the experiment, Gia and Scott made a big romantic gesture by getting matching tattoos.

To mark their one-month anniversary, they each had a heart inked with the number 13 inside — a nod to meeting on series 13 of MAFS Australia.

At the time, it seemed like a bold sign of commitment. But with their relationship now firmly over, the tattoos have become a reminder they’re both keen to erase.

Sharing the transformation, she revealed the tattoo has been replaced with a bunny rabbit.

Thanking the team at Village Tattoo Melbourne, Gia said in a video from New Idea: “Thank you so much for bringing me this peace I desired today. It really made me feel like a new person again. My past is gone. It’s a cute, little sweet reminder to stay curious and be playful. It also has a little nod to my Playboy history.”

The new design marks a fresh chapter for Gia, who has wasted no time moving on from her MAFS marriage.

Gia is now in a relationship with Love Triangle star Alan Wallace, and things have progressed quickly.

Within just three months, the pair had already got each other’s names tattooed — showing she hasn’t been put off making bold romantic gestures.

She is also living on Gold Coast with her daughter, Willa after moving in with Alan.

Gia and Scott are no longer together (Credit: Channel 4)

Does Scott still have his heart MAFS tattoo?

Gia isn’t the only one closing that chapter. Scott has also covered up his matching tattoo — opting for a completely different look.

However, taking to TikTok, he revealed he had replaced the heart with an eagle, explaining the meaning behind it.

He said: “How to make a tattoo look even better. The eagle represents something for me. I got it for freedom, living life on my own terms. And not being controlled.”

In the same video, he added: “Come spend the day with me. Let’s see what we can do with this tattoo shall we? Sometimes, we all make mistakes.”

Their Homestay didn’t go well (Credit: Channel 4)

Scott and Gia Homestays Week bump

Viewers in the UK are still watching the cracks form. But those in Australia already know the relationship doesn’t end well.

During Homestays Week, the pair hit another bump when Gia visited Scott’s coastal home — and didn’t hold back with her opinions.

Despite the property being a $1.9 million house, Gia criticised it for being too small, too messy and not suited to her lifestyle, explaining she couldn’t imagine living there.

Scott was clearly taken aback, saying he would never make those kinds of comments about someone else’s home.

Although they attempted to move past the tension at the time, it’s now clear the relationship was never built to last.

With the final week of the experiment approaching on UK screens, viewers can expect even more drama — but off screen, Gia and Scott have already drawn a firm line under their marriage.

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