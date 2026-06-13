Rod Stewart forced to cancel show following ‘doctors’ advice’ as diagnosis revealed 

Rod Stewart has left fans disappointed after cancelling a gig just hours before he was set to take to the stage.

The legendary rocker, 81, was meant to perform in California last night (Friday, June 12), before being forced to cancel.

Rod was meant to perform last night (Credit: Cover Images)

Rod Stewart cancels gig as he issues statement

Rod, who is currently in the US, was meant to perform in Chula Vista, California, as part of the American leg of his One Last Time tour.

However, with just hours to go until he was meant to go on stage, the star was forced to take to Instagram to announce that the show was off.

The statement also saw Rod share a health diagnosis with his fans.

The statement, which was penned on his behalf by his team, read: “Rod Stewart very regretfully has had to cancel his show tonight in Chula Vista, California.

“He travelled to the venue and made every effort to perform, but on the advice of his doctors and following a diagnosis of an acute upper respiratory infection that has resulted in laryngitis, he is unable to take to the stage this evening.”

Rod shared a snap of himself (Credit: Instagram)

Rod’s health diagnosis

The rocker later shared a snap of himself stood on the stage where he was meant to be performing.

In a separate Instagram story, he wrote: “Well here I am in beautiful Chula Vista as the stage is being taken down around me. Following treatment, I’m feeling much better, but my voice is not.

“I’m very disappointed and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience to my fans. I did everything I could to make the show happen tonight, but unfortunately it just wasn’t possible. I will do my utmost to reschedule.”

Rod will next take to the stage on Monday (June 15) at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado.

Rod has been forced to cancel several gigs this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Sir Rod Stewart cancels gigs

This isn’t the first time Rod has cancelled gigs recently.

Last month, just hours before Rod was supposed to take to the stage to perform at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the two gigs he had planned there were cancelled.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Rod said: “Following his doctor’s advice, Rod Stewart has regretfully cancelled his performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on May 29 and 30, but is scheduled to return with shows beginning June 2.”

Rod also said: “My apologies to my family of fans. I am on vocal rest as I recover from a sinus infection. I look forward to seeing you at a future show at Caesars Palace or on tour this summer.”

Fans were understandably concerned. “Here’s hoping he gets better soon,” one said.

“Sure hope Rod is OK!” another wrote. “Sad but more concerned that he stays well,” a third commented.

Read more: ‘Emotional’ Penny Lancaster comforted by husband Rod Stewart as he urges her ‘don’t cry’

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