‘Emotional’ Penny Lancaster comforted by husband Rod Stewart as he urges her ‘don’t cry’

Loose Women panellist Penny Lancaster has been supported by her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, as she gets the first copies of her new book.

The 54-year-old model is celebrating the completion of her brand-new autobiography, Someone like Me, detailing the happiness and tragedies of her life.

And it seems to be her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, who was there for support when she received a parcel filled with her books.

Penny saw her book in print for the first time (Credit: David Betteridge Splash News)

Penny Lancaster celebrates huge achievement

In a heartwarming video posted on Penny’s Instagram, she was wearing a white shirt and a brown jacket, excited to open her parcel.

During the video, she opens the parcel and pulls out a hardback copy of her book.

Penny gushes: “Finally, it’s here.” But as she was just starting to look at it, Rod sensed her getting emotional.

From off-camera, he can be heard saying: “Don’t cry,” and when she holds the book up, he adds: “Oh look at that!”

Penny smiles as everyone in the room applauded her, before gushing: “Oh, it’s gorgeous.”

While his wife was admiring the book, Rod joked: “A girl from Chigwell, who would have thought?”

The music legend then went on to ask her how she was feeling to which she emotionally responded: “I’m an author!” before the video ended.

Fans send Penny support

Immediately after the video was posted, fans flocked to the comments to send their congratulations and well wishes to Penny.

Lisa Snowdon commented a series of clapping emojis.

One fan wrote: “Well done Penny. Can’t wait to read your memoir. Big congratulations. And it was lovely to hear the support of your beloved husband.”

Another added: “Congratulations beautiful. Good luck Penny. And Rod, lovely hearing you all clap.”

“Just amazing. Congrats darling! So emotional!” a third commented.

Penny and Rod married in 2007 (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Rob and Penny’s relationship

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart have been married since 2007, and they have gone from strength to strength ever since.

Despite keeping many details of their romance private, Penny opened up about her home life with Rod back in June.

She revealed on the We’re Not Getting Any Younger podcast that they have a room in their Hertfordshire mansion that is entirely dedicated to Rod’s model railway collection.

And it even seems that the pieces are so important that Penny isn’t allowed into the room without her husband.

She said: “Rod’s obsessed with his trains because he has got the railway modelling layout. It’s about four times the size of this room. He’s been working on it for about 35 years.

“You can go in, but it’s within these air-tight air-conditioned containers. It’s like museum quality. I am allowed in but not by myself, you need a chaperone in there!”

