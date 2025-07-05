Penny Lancaster on husband Rod Stewart’s strict relationship rule that he forces her to follow

Penny Lancaster previously revealed the strict rule that hubby Sir Rod Stewart has put in place at home – and its impact on their relationship.

The Loose Women star, 54, – who is on Tipping Point Lucky Stars today (July 5) – has been married to the rocker, 80, since 2007. And the showbiz couple have gone from strength to strength since.

But according to Penny, Rod has a rather strict rule that he has forced the TV presenter to follow – much to her shock.

The pair have been married for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Penny Lancaster on Rod Stewart’s strict relationship rule

During an appearance on the We’re Not Getting Any Younger podcast in June, Penny Lancaster gave a rare insight into her home life with Rod.

The model revealed that at their mansion in Hertfordshire, Rod has a room dedicated entirely to his impressive model railway collection.

And the room’s contents are that precious to the rock star, that Penny isn’t allowed to enter the room – unless Rod is with her!

“Rod’s obsessed with his trains because he’s got the railway modelling layout,” Penny told the podcast hosts Lisa Snowdon and Andy Goldstein.

Penny revealed the rule Rod has in place (Credit: YouTube)

‘It started before my time’

Mum-of-two Penny added: “It’s about four times the size of this room. He’s been working on it for about 35 years. I can’t remember the scale, but it’s very tiny and he has literally built every single building.”

Revealing that Rod has been passionately working away on it for over three decades. Penny said: “It started before my time. We met 25 years ago, and it was already halfway finished. Then, during lockdown, he shipped the whole layout from America to London, and now it’s in containers in our garden.”

Penny was then asked if she was allowed inside to see it. She replied: “You can go in, but it’s within these air‑tight, air‑conditioned containers. It’s like museum quality.”

The host then asked if Penny was even allowed to enter the room by herself. “I am, but not by myself. You need a chaperone in there!” Penny declared.

Rod and Penny started dating around 1999 and have been together ever since (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Rod and Penny

Rod married his third wife, fitness trainer Penny Lancaster, in June 2007, in a small town near the Italian Riviera resort of Portofino.

They exchanged vows in a cloistered medieval abbey, with 100 or so guests present.

He reportedly gave her a “huge white diamond ring,” People said. They then celebrated on a yacht decorated with red balloons.

Before marrying, Penny gave birth to her and Rod’s first child, Alastair Wallace Stewart (2005). In 2011, they had another, Aiden Patrick Stewart.

