Jesy Nelson emotional as daughter sits upright in wheelchair for the first time

Jesy Nelson’s news about her daughter brought a rare burst of joy this week after the singer shared a moving update about one of her twin girls.

The former Little Mix star, 35, posted a photo of her daughter sitting upright in her wheelchair. Jesy marked the moment because her little one had no medical tube on her face.

She wrote on Instagram: “She looks like such a big girl with no tube on her face and sitting up right in her chair”.

That update hit hard for fans who know the family’s story. In January, Jesy revealed that her now one-year-old twins, Ocean and Story, had SMA Type 1, a rare muscle-wasting condition.

What is SMA Type 1? Spinal muscular atrophy, often shortened to SMA, is a rare inherited condition that affects the motor nerve cells used for movement. Type 1 is the most severe form that appears in infancy. It causes muscle weakness and low muscle tone.

Babies can have difficulty with breathing, swallowing and feeding.

Children with SMA Type 1 are not able to sit unaided.

Early diagnosis and treatment can affect outcomes.

Type 1 SMA affects muscle strength. Babies with the condition cannot sit unaided, which made the milestone especially emotional.

Jesy Nelson shares update about twin daughters

This latest post gave followers a precious glimpse of progress during a painful family fight.

The happy moment came after a crushing setback. Last month, Jesy said she felt “heartbroken” and “outraged” after attending Parliament for a debate on newborn SMA screening in England.

She has campaigned for testing across the NHS. But the result left her devastated.

Jesy has shared an update (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to Daily Mail, only 72 per cent of England will have access to newborn screening when it starts in October. The other 28 per cent still will not.

Leaving Parliament, Jesy fought back tears and said: “I’m going to be completely honest, I was absolutely fuming. I feel so let down.

“I have no more words. It’s sad. It’s so sad, like our children’s lives could look so different, and to know that we are still debating it. We are debating whether SMA future children should be disabled or not. Based on where you live, how does that make sense? How is that fair? How is that fair?”

The debate followed a petition Jesy launched. It gained more than 150,000 signatures.

Jesy Nelson’s campaign for SMA

Jesy later returned to Instagram and challenged the staggered rollout. She argued that treatment from birth can change a child’s life.

She told followers: “There is factual evidence that this treatment, if given from birth is completely life changing to a child that is diagnosed with SMA.

“If it isn’t, and they get left untreated, there are facts that if your child doesn’t get treatment, they will not see their second birthday. They will die before the age of two.”

Jesy also questioned the postcode gap. She said: “So my question to Sharon is, if it’s safe enough for 72% of England to get this tested at birth, then why is it not good enough for the 28 per cent of England to not get tested at birth? How does that make any sense?”

Read more: Jesy Nelson admits ‘I feel deeply disgusted’ after MPs’ debate her petition for SMA screening

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