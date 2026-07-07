Helen George has unveiled a new podcast project following reports that she’s split from her boyfriend.

The Call the Midwife actress has announced a weekly podcast called Mystic Mates with her close friend and fellow actor Yvette Robinson.

Helen, 42, shared the news as reports claimed she had separated from boyfriend Dan Innes only months after they began living together.

Helen George has launched a new podcast (Credit: Alan West/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Helen George podcast announced following her ‘split from boyfriend’

As reported by HELLO!, Mystic Mates launches on July 13. New episodes will drop every Monday on Spotify and other major podcast platforms.

The podcast description calls it a “space for funny, honest and deeply personal conversations”. Helen and Yvette plan to explore “relationships, motherhood and grief to intuition and spirituality”.

The description also says: “Fascination with the mystic has never been more mainstream. As Helen puts it, ‘mention tarot and everyone suddenly has a story.’ Whether people believe or not, they’re curious.

“They want to share their own experiences, hear someone else’s and linger on the unexplainable.”

It continues: “Whether you’re a lifelong believer, simply curious or somewhere in between, Mystic Mates is a welcoming space that doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

Helen George’s relationship timeline Helen George was married to actor Oliver Boot before their divorce in 2015.

She later began a relationship with her Call the Midwife co-star Jack Ashton, who played Tom Hereward.

Helen and Jack Ashton share two daughters, Wren Ivy and Lark.

Helen later went public with Dan Innes after first hinting at the relationship on social media on Valentine’s Day last year.

Reports of a split from Dan Innes surfaced after claims that he had moved belongings out of her London home.

No confirmed public statement has verified the reported split.

Helen also told fans on Instagram Stories: “Beyond excited to finally share our new project with you. It’s been a long time coming.”

The new venture gives Helen a fresh focus while Call the Midwife remains on pause. BBC viewers know her best as Trixie Franklin in the long-running drama.

What sparked the latest claims?

Speculation that Helen George has split from her boyfriend intensified last week when The Sun reported that she had split from Dan Innes. The report said Dan was seen moving his belongings out of Helen’s London home.

According to that report, Helen lives there with her two children, Wren Ivy and Lark.

Who is Helen George in Call the Midwife? Helen George is best known for playing Trixie Franklin in the BBC drama Call the Midwife. Trixie is one of the show’s long-running central characters.

Helen George has been associated with the series for years as part of its core cast.

Jack Ashton, Helen George’s former partner, also appeared in the drama as Tom Hereward.

The BBC series was described as being on pause at the time of the podcast announcement.

For now, the claims remain unconfirmed. No further confirmation has emerged.

Representatives for Helen were contacted for comment.

Helen has reportedly split from her boyfriend (Credit: Sue Moore/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

How the romance first became public

Before the reports emerged, the actress had gone public with Dan last year. She first “soft launched” the relationship on social media on Valentine’s Day.

Helen later spoke warmly about the romance in an interview with The Mail’s You magazine. She said: “It’s a very happy relationship. It’s lovely to be with someone outside the industry.

“I’m not defined by my job, and I’m really interested in meeting the people he works with.”

Read more: Helen George, 42, ‘splits’ from boyfriend, 52, after whirlwind romance: ‘It has been a difficult time’

Helen was previously married to Oliver Boot. After their 2015 divorce, she began a relationship with her Call the Midwife co-star Jack Ashton, who played Tom Hereward.

Helen and Jack share two daughters, Wren and Lark.