Katie Price has said she hates her reflection and keeps only one mirror at home as she believes she has body dysmorphia.

Daily Mail reported that Katie made the comments on Josh Smith’s Great Chat Show podcast. She said her feelings about her appearance have worsened over time.

Katie, 48, said: “I hate what I see, I don’t have mirrors in my house, I’ve got one mirror, just one.

“I definitely think I’ve got body dysmorphia now, I was in denial before. If anyone says, ‘Oh you were stunning’, never been stunning, I still don’t like what I look like, I hate it.

“I know it’s not normal, I know it’s not normal, but I just hate the way I look. Sad, isn’t it?”

Katie Price opened up about her body image (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock for Channel Four)

Why Katie Price’s body dysmorphia comments struck such a nerve

The admission landed hard for one reason. Daily Mail said Katie has undergone more than 40 cosmetic procedures over the years.

Katie Price cosmetic procedures timeline Katie Price has spoken publicly over the years about having more than 40 cosmetic procedures. Reports have listed around 17 breast operations.

Other procedures mentioned in coverage include facelifts, eyelid lifts, brow lifts and a rhinoplasty.

She has also discussed corrective work for scar tissue and migrated fillers.

Her comments on body dysmorphia indicated that repeated procedures did not resolve how she felt about her appearance.

Katie also linked her current mindset to her childhood.

On the podcast, she told Smith: “Everything starts with your childhood and in your childhood.

“It affects everything else that comes when you’re an adult. I never knew all of that, so I literally had to go through everything.”

Those remarks widened the conversation beyond appearance. She framed her struggles as part of a much bigger story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Her comments about Lee Andrews may surprise fans

Katie also discussed her marriage to Lee Andrews. She called it the “healthiest” relationship she has ever had.

Katie married Andrews earlier this year after a whirlwind romance. Lee recently spent time in prison in Dubai over alleged unpaid debts.

She told Smith: “I know you’re not going to think it, but the one I’m in now is the healthiest relationship I’ve been in. I don’t need Lee, I want Lee, and there’s a massive difference.

“He’s got his own thing going on, he’s very intelligent, and he’s older, whereas I’ve always gone for younger.

“I’m comfy, he’s not in and out of my pockets. I’m just used to men who end up being like a puppy dog, no conversation, no get up and go, no drive, and in the end they become my sixth child. Lee’s not like that. He sees me as me, not a product, and he doesn’t take any [bleep], and I love that.”

Read more: Vogue Williams hits out at Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews

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