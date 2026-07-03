Vogue Williams and Katie Price are in the spotlight after Vogue slammed Katie’s husband Lee Andrews on her podcast.

The presenter, 40, spoke on My Therapist Ghosted Me with co-host Joanne McNally. She made it clear she did not believe Lee’s public claims.

As reported by The Sun, Vogue raised Lee’s recent EastEnders claim. She said: “How does he think he’s gonna get away with saying he’s got a part in EastEnders?”

Vogue Williams hits out at Lee Andrews

Vogue did not hold back. She said: “He’s taking the [bleep] out of everybody. This is why I have such a problem with it, I liken it to being really stupid.

“He’s trying to make people seem stupid and think that we actually believe his [bleep] and I can’t bear it.

“I feel like he doesn’t even have two brain cells to rub together, that’s how I feel about him and I hate being dragged down to his level.”

Vogue Williams has hit out at Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews teases EastEnders appearance

The latest row links back to Lee’s recent Cameo videos. In one clip, he claimed he had a “little cameo” coming up on EastEnders.

He also said he had spoken to a BBC casting director. Lee told viewers: “Between you and me, I’ve got a little cameo coming on EastEnders. I’m trying to get Kate on there as well.

“I’ve been speaking with the BBC casting director. I’ve got some projects lined up. Let me get to England, let’s do it. Me in the Queen Vic, you know, ‘Get out of my pub,’ I’ll do it.”

The Sun reported that a source close to the soap disputed that claim. The source said there were no plans for Lee to appear in EastEnders.

That denial appears to sit behind Vogue and Joanne’s frustration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

The other comment that sparked even more backlash

Vogue also hit out at Lee’s claims in another Cameo clip. In one video, Lee said: “I haven’t got children, but we’re trying. I’ve adopted five of them. I love my wife and I love her children.”

That remark drew an immediate reaction. Reports said Lee had only met Katie’s children over FaceTime, not in person.

Peter Andre shares Junior and Princess with Katie. A representative for Peter told Metro that Lee’s comments were “categorically untrue” and “yet another lie”.

The rep added: “They haven’t even met him!”

Katie Price’s children and their fathers Katie Price has five children. Harvey Price, whose father is Dwight Yorke

Junior Andre and Princess Andre, whose father is Peter Andre

Jett Hayler and Bunny Hayler, whose father is Kieran Hayler

Lee has also made headlines over his time in Dubai’s Al Awir prison. Reports linked that to allegations of fraud and unpaid debts. Lee has continued to deny allegations surrounding him.

He was released from prison last month.

Read more: ‘I was in tears’: Katie Price opens up on bitter Victoria Beckham fallout that left her wondering ‘what is wrong with me?’

The pair married in January after meeting online days earlier. They then held a second ceremony the following month to make the marriage official.

Representatives for Katie have been contacted for comment.

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