Tragedy that rocked actress Hayden Panettiere’s family’s lives years before her death at 36

Hayden Panettiere spoke candidly about struggling to leave her home after the sudden death of her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere.

The Heroes actor discussed the devastating impact of losing her only sibling in a September 2024 interview with PEOPLE.

Her comments have come back into focus following the announcement of Hayden’s death at the age of 36.

Her father, Skip Panettiere, announced the news in a statement issued through her representative. A cause of death had not been announced at the time of the statement.

Greenville Police Department said its preliminary enquiries had found nothing to suggest foul play. TMZ has since reported that dispatch audio appeared to pick up officials discussing an “overdose” after Hayden was found dead at her home.

Hayden Panettiere’s brother Jansen died in 2023 (Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock)

Hayden Panettiere opened up about grief and agoraphobia

Jansen died in February 2023 at the age of 28. His death was attributed to an undiagnosed enlarged heart (cardiomegaly).

Speaking to PEOPLE the following year, Hayden described the deep sense of loss she continued to carry.

She said: “He was my only sibling, and it was my job to protect him. When I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul.”

Hayden added that she would “always be heartbroken” and did not believe she would ever get over Jansen’s death, regardless of how much time passed.

The actor also explained that her grief affected both her physical and mental health. She said her body changed as she dealt with intense stress.

Hayden said she no longer recognised herself and revealed that agoraphobia, which she had experienced before, returned.

She recalled feeling “terrified” if she did not believe she looked presentable before leaving home. Hayden linked that fear to the scrutiny she had faced since her teenage years in the entertainment industry.

Hayden Panettiere died on Sunday at the age of 36 (Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Hayden’s father announced her death aged 36

In his statement announcing Hayden’s death, her father Skip paid tribute to his daughter as someone who brought love and happiness to those around her and to audiences who watched her work.

Read more: ‘Investigation ongoing’ following Hayden Panettiere’s death after ‘suspected overdose’

He said: “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

The family also asked for privacy while they processed what Skip described as an “unimaginable loss”.

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