Hayden Panettiere spoke with painful honesty about motherhood, recovery and her relationship with her only child, daughter Kaya, in the months before her death.

The Heroes and Nashville actress died aged 36 on Sunday 16 August, her representative confirmed to People. Hayden is survived by 11-year-old Kaya, whom she shared with her former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.

In her May 2026 memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, and accompanying interviews, Hayden explained why Kaya had lived with her father since 2018. She also pushed back against the suggestion that she had simply walked away from her daughter.

Hayden shared daughter Kaya with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko (Credit: X)

Who is Hayden Panettiere’s daughter Kaya?

Hayden and Wladimir welcomed Kaya Evdokia Klitschko in Hawaii on 9 December 2014.

Although Hayden discussed her own experience of motherhood, she deliberately kept details about Kaya’s life to a minimum. The actress wrote that her daughter had not chosen to enter the public eye and deserved the opportunity to live privately.

Describing Kaya as “talented and wise beyond her years”, Hayden said she would recount family experiences only from her own perspective. She wanted to protect her daughter’s “right to normalcy” and give her choices Hayden felt she had not enjoyed herself.

Why did Hayden Panettiere give up custody of Kaya?

Hayden said the custody decision came while she was struggling with addiction and her mental health following Kaya’s birth.

According to her memoir, Wladimir sought full custody because he was concerned about Kaya being in her mother’s care. Hayden initially defended the support system around her daughter, but ultimately chose not to contest the papers while she remained in recovery.

She told People in 2022 that relinquishing custody was the “most heartbreaking thing I’ve ever had to do in my life”. Explaining her decision, she added: “But the best thing for my daughter was to make sure she was okay, take care of myself and make sure I could be a good mom to her. And sometimes that means letting go.”

Hayden revisited the public perception of that decision during a May 2026 appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast.

“I mean, the idea that anybody would think that I would just give away my child and be okay with it is heartbreaking. Couldn’t be farther from the truth,” she said.

The actress also stressed that she had sought treatment voluntarily rather than being forced to enter recovery.

Hayden gave her daughter up for custody (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Hayden Panettiere’s postpartum depression struggle

Hayden revealed that her pregnancy and Kaya’s delivery had been far more frightening than the public knew at the time.

She underwent a C-section and said doctors called a “code crimson” when her blood would not clot. A three-hour operation followed, and Hayden later learnt that her uterus had become infected.

Afterwards, she struggled to form the immediate connection with her baby that she had expected. “I’d always heard that mothers feel an instant rush of love the moment they lay their eyes on their baby, but I felt nothing,” she wrote in her memoir.

Hayden said she increasingly relied on alcohol while trying to cope. She entered treatment when Kaya was four months old and was diagnosed with postpartum depression. Her addiction and continuing recovery later affected both her work and her relationship with Wladimir.

Hayden said her bond with Kaya remained ‘incredibly strong’

Kaya continued to live primarily with Wladimir in Europe, while Hayden maintained contact through visits, travel and FaceTime.

Writing about their years under separate roofs, Hayden admitted experiencing grief, sadness and anger. However, she insisted the bond between mother and daughter remained “incredibly strong”.

She described Kaya as “the greatest gift of my life” and praised Wladimir’s parenting, calling him an “amazing father to Kaya”.

Hayden also acknowledged the aspects of motherhood she wished had been different. She wrote that raising a child through FaceTime was deeply painful, but said she still felt blessed to be Kaya’s mother.

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